Good Stuff: Let It Slide

Photo Courtesy of Allbirds
Slippers or sneakers? You decide. Wool Loungers
From cleaning to carpool dutySlippers or sneakers? You decide. Wool Loungers ($98), by Allbirds, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-682-4704
Photo courtesy of Schuler Shoes
Grey furry slipper
Cool blue On trend and Gen Z approved. Furry slide ($100), by UGG, from Schuler Shoes, multiple metro locations, schulershoes.com
Photo courtesy of Pumpz
fuzzy brown and pink slipper
Touch of glam Can you say self-care 101? Birk sandal slipper ($300), by Hipchik, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252
Photo courtesy of Schuler Shoes
pink clogs
Fan favorite There’s a reason this podiatrist-backed style is a best seller. Classic clog ($135), by Haflinger, also from Schuler Shoes
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
brown suede slippers
Classic, with a twist Not your average Birkenstock. Shearling-lined Birkenstock ($165), from Shoesters, 1062 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-292-0739
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Smiley faced slippers
Happy feet Turn that cold-weather frown upside down. Smiley slipper ($26), from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486
Photo courtesy of Minnetonka
Faux fur slipper
Style Statement. A comfy must-have year-round. Faux fur slipper ($45), by Minnetonka, minnetonkamoccasin.com
Photo courtesy of Minnetonka
Men’s driving moccasin
Indoor-outdoor. Stay luxuriously cozy on the go. Men’s driving moccasin ($80), by Minnetonka, minnetonkamoccasin.com
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
brown fur lined slipper
Handmade with love. Guaranteed to keep your tootsies toasty. Shearling slipper ($165), by Sven Clogs, 10000 Lake Blvd., Chisago City, svenclogs.com