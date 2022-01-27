Good Stuff: Let It Slide

The hustle-bustle of the holidays is behind us. Pamper tired feet in plush house shoe and slipper styles perfect for hunkering down.

Slippers or sneakers? You decide. Wool Loungers

Photo Courtesy of Allbirds

From cleaning to carpool dutySlippers or sneakers? You decide. Wool Loungers ($98), by Allbirds, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-682-4704

Grey furry slipper

Photo courtesy of Schuler Shoes

Cool blue On trend and Gen Z approved. Furry slide ($100), by UGG, from Schuler Shoes, multiple metro locations, schulershoes.com

fuzzy brown and pink slipper

Photo courtesy of Pumpz

Touch of glam Can you say self-care 101? Birk sandal slipper ($300), by Hipchik, from Pumpz, Galleria, 952-926-2252

pink clogs

Photo courtesy of Schuler Shoes

Fan favorite There’s a reason this podiatrist-backed style is a best seller. Classic clog ($135), by Haflinger, also from Schuler Shoes

brown suede slippers

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Classic, with a twist Not your average Birkenstock. Shearling-lined Birkenstock ($165), from Shoesters, 1062 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-292-0739

Smiley faced slippers

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Happy feet Turn that cold-weather frown upside down. Smiley slipper ($26), from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486

Faux fur slipper

Photo courtesy of Minnetonka

Style Statement. A comfy must-have year-round. Faux fur slipper ($45), by Minnetonka, minnetonkamoccasin.com

Men’s driving moccasin

Photo courtesy of Minnetonka

Indoor-outdoor. Stay luxuriously cozy on the go. Men’s driving moccasin ($80), by Minnetonka, minnetonkamoccasin.com

brown fur lined slipper

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Handmade with love. Guaranteed to keep your tootsies toasty. Shearling slipper ($165), by Sven Clogs, 10000 Lake Blvd., Chisago City, svenclogs.com