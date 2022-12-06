LeoDaniels Opens First Brick-and-Mortar in St. Louis Park

× Expand Craig McNitt/LeoDaniels LeoDaniels

Longtime Twin Cities wholesaler LeoDaniels has opened its first-ever brick-and-mortar store in St. Louis Park years in the making, just down the block from their headquarters.

In 1984, jeweler Daniel Kutoff started LeoDaniels after touring the world and getting acquainted with the bad side of the jewelry business. Since then, he committed himself to producing only the finest quality of jewelry and following an ethical path. After 32 years as a wholesale jeweler, Daniel was planning to retire and called upon his son Chaim to help liquidate inventory. After reevaluating, they decided to get with the times instead and opened their website in 2016.

Over the summer, as the Rodeo Drive consignment boutique in St. Louis Park closed—just a block and a half away from the LeoDaniels headquarters—they took the opportunity to seize the almost 2,500-square-foot space.

“This is just the next logical step in our evolution where we could bring people a real brick-and-mortar retail experience with our jewelry, in addition to offering an online experience,” says Chaim Kutoff, COO of LeoDaniels.

In time for the holidays, LeoDaniels had a soft opening on Black Friday weekend with jewelry starting at $65 up to over $50,000. “Because fine jewelry is something that is not a light or casual purchase, you have to make a commitment. If you want to hold, touch, feel, look in the light, you have the opportunity to do that,” says LeoDaniels publicist Wendy Khabie.

For a fun holiday gift, they will be offering a special raffle until December 12. Those who check in at their retail location, spend $250 online or in-store, or tag a friend on their Instagram can receive $5,000 of LeoDaniels jewelry with a free LeoDaniels piece delivered to their door every month.

Keep your eye out for a final remodel next spring, and an official grand opening in May 2023.

4110 Minnetonka Blvd., Mpls., 952-214-0747, leodaniels.com