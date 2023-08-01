The Vintage Shop That Legacy Built

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams next-gen

The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree for Ruby Stinson, who followed in the footsteps of both her mother, Daune (owner of luxury resale boutique June), and father, Tommy (bassist for The Replacements).

After time in New York, Stinson returned to Minneapolis to pursue her career in music (she performs as “Ruby”) and open Legacy, her Uptown vintage store. Stinson spent much of her childhood immersed in the local music scene—and thrifting with her mom.

“The funny thing is, I loathed hunting for vintage as a kid,” she says. “But it’s what propelled me to create Legacy—it’s for the person who wants to score that special ‘thing’ but hates the hunt.”

When asked what sets her apart from other vintage dealers, she notes, “I always say we’re the denim people.” The store brims with numerous pairs of denim from brands such as Lee, Levi’s, and Wrangler but also includes more tailored pieces with unique silhouettes—blazers, blouses, and dresses—and a strong accessory edit. Bonus? You won’t break the bank—most pieces retail for under $100.

1610 W. Lake St., Mpls.