Behind Larissa Loden's Statement-Making Jewelry

× Expand Portrait of Larissa Loden

As our cities reeled following the George Floyd killing, Minneapolis-based designer Larissa Loden coped by doing what comes most naturally to her: making jewelry. She created a “George” necklace and hand-delivered it to the Northeast coffee shop where his fiancée worked. Loden says she was surprised to receive a personal message of appreciation.

“It just shows how human connections are made over objects,” Loden says.

This wasn’t the first time Loden’s designs collided with current events. In 2018, Loden answered First Lady Melania Trump’s controversial “I really don’t care. Do U?” jacket with a necklace that spelled out, “I care.” The fallout came fast: the Larissa Loden jewelry brand lost some social media followers, and a handful of stores dropped the line. As a business owner with 10 employees and a collection that’s sold in hundreds of boutiques around the country, Loden got nervous. But something else came of her gold-plated statement: a more devoted fan base and enough sales to donate $5,000 to an organization that provides immigrant legal services.

By the time she issued George Floyd bracelets this summer, Loden says the customer response was entirely positive. “I’ve already told people who we are. I’m using my platform to talk about issues I think are important. I am my brand.”

× Expand Vote necklace

It’s a brand that stands for “doing good and looking cute.”

“I always wanted to make a company where people got excited about going to work,” Loden says. “I see how much the team gets out of it and the joy our jewelry brings to other people.”

That’s been especially true throughout the pandemic. Within 48 hours of stores shutting down due to statewide stay-at-home orders, Loden introduced Quarantine Craft Club kits on her website. They were so popular, she continues to roll out make-at-home designs.

From “Pride” to “Vote” styles, Loden’s real-time jewelry designs keep her relevant. Pre-pandemic, Loden estimates, about 65 percent of her sales came through third-party stores. Now, about 80 percent of the business is direct to consumer, although she says wholesale orders are starting to bounce back.

“I think eventually people will want to dress up again, but it’s going to look different.”

Loden’s fall collection is a study in adaptability: adjustable chains, add-on charms. “You get to be the designer,” she says. “It’s not just about complementing an outfit; we’re making jewelry that speaks to who you are.”