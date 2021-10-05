Keeping Up with Houston White

× Expand Photos courtesy of Houston White Houston White Local entrepreneur Houston White has many irons in the fire, including a coffee shop, The Get Down Coffee Co., slated to open at his new and improved barbershop–meets–retail store this month.

Local entrepreneur Houston White has big aspirations for “Black Excellence” that extend beyond his namesake apparel and accessories line.

Instead of retreating during the pandemic, he put the pedal to the metal and thought big—really big. Currently, he’s evolving his Houston White Men’s Room corner barbershop in the Camden neighborhood of north Minneapolis—a location White is working to reposition as Camdentown—into a multipurpose cultural hub.

When he’s not sporting a hard hat, he’s rocking a golf polo and hitting the links to instill real social justice change.

× Expand workers on bags of coffee

I hear cranes in the background. Sounds like progress is underway at the new HWMR flagship, which will house your new barbershop, store, and coffee shop. What’s the latest?

If things go according to plan, phase one will be complete at the end of the month. The concept for The Get Down Coffee Co. café is morning-time happy hour. Typically, you see people in coffee lines, and they are dragging. When you come into The Get Down, there will be loud music of all different genres playing, from funk to jazz to hip-hop, and my desire is really to create this Tiny Desk–like concert series where prominent acts perform intimate shows. It’s all about creating a business in a front-facing café that evokes emotion, soul, community, and connection in such a way that people just want to go there and plug into the energy. Plus, the coffee is fantastic, but all of that is kind of secondary—it’s really about the experience and the feel. Almost like if you walk into a museum of the progression of Black music and culture, but in café form.

With all that’s on your plate, a global pandemic, and social unrest, you debuted a golf tournament last year at Theodore Wirth?

I don’t want to be the Black dude in a suit getting into politics. That isn’t my root of social justice. Instead, I channel things that I love to do naturally and let that flow into my social justice message and form of giving back. I’m a golfer; I love the sport. So I partnered with John Baker to form the first annual Be the Change (when golf was one of the only things we could safely do during the shutdown) as a way to help benefit the youth organizations that were in need. Kids were suffering, sitting at home and getting in trouble, and conversations around race and inequality were in these hollow chambers and so polarizing. Nothing was constructive. I wanted to do two things with the tournament: raise money and be able to have these social justice conversations by bringing people of different socioeconomic classes, races, backgrounds, and careers into a golf event. Because what usually happens at a golf event is people end up playing with their friends (if it’s a corporate tournament, it’s predominantly white folks, and if it’s a Black tournament, it’s Black folks). I always say that if a tournament could be Sly and the Family Stone, it’d be ours.

Golf is more than just the game to you. What about the cultural aspects?

I used to take my nephew to the course, and eventually the game lost its allure. I asked him why, and he responded with, “Well, nobody looks like me.” Then I took my partner John’s son, a Black Breck student who also loves to golf, with me to the 3M Open in July, and after he was asked some questions about how he felt about the game, he responded with, “I just don’t like the clothes. They’re boring, and I want some stuff like what I’m wearing now.” That’s the disconnect—the missing cultural relevancy. At this year’s 3M Open, I was involved in Executive Women’s Day, where I dressed hosts and staff in my own line and helped with a kids’ clinic with nonprofits First Tee and Urban Ventures as ways to try and increase the game’s appeal in urban communities. I also think fashion and golf have a unique tie, and I hope to generate more interest among the youth by shifting the style standards. Think about it: If Nike didn’t have LeBron wearing its shoes and instead had a bunch of old white men from the suburbs, they wouldn’t be as popular. That’s the bias from folks controlling the game: We are the standard, so everything has to reflect us.

× Expand Houston White storefront

How will the 2021 Be the Change tournament in September be different?

This year is all about amplification. I’d love to see it explode all over the country. Because far too often, non-wealthy and wealthy people don’t connect, so the relationships aren’t as true and meaningful as they should be. This year, we are seeing a lot more people and companies who want to participate. It shows the commitment that some of these organizations have to social change. Any intentionality around this concept of being the change has to do with just changing your social circles.

It sounds like you have exciting long-term goals for the tournament and would love to see it evolve.

In a dream scenario, the platform becomes: How do we partner with the Mpls Downtown Council, First Avenue, and local sports teams to create a Be the Change festival of sorts, where we get together as one big-ass Minnesota family—and the golf tournament is just a part of it? I’d love to see it morph into something greater, fusing food, fashion, music, and golf.

Ahh. Now I understand the coffee connection. Caffeination! You’ve got big plans there, too.

Yes. The Get Down Coffee Co. is now in 42 Target stores and online. We’re local to the core, and we hire within the community. The long-to-medium-term goal with the brand is to build a roasting facility here in north Minneapolis so we can bring manufacturing into the community. I’m trying to do things of prominence in North so we can start attaching the area with some wins. If that grows all over the country, and it’s based in Camdentown? That’d be pretty awesome.

What’s next with your Target partnership?

We’re always ideating and in constant communication and dreaming together. The thing for me is to get it right and not just think about the transactional. If we’re going to do something together, let’s make sure it’s meaningful and has serious impact. I’ll tell you this: coming soon, an announcement!

× Expand Houston White at 3M Open

And for the retail side of things?

One of my goals is to have Camdentown be like a Tribeca or a fashion hub within the inner city. I’m constantly thinking about how we can localize the supply chain. I believe the future of fashion is going to be modular and comfortable but also an appetite to buy fewer, better things. For instance, I’d love to have a solid everyday shoe that’s made here and create more representative fashion in the community—and not just with another T-shirt or sweatshirt. My hope is that I can also provide opportunities for other Black entrepreneurs to showcase and sell their goods. I want Camdentown to be an assembly line of folk who uphold Black and urban excellence with a shared goal of creating exceptional and timeless product. That will be the catalyst and create sustainability.

What about the urban housing side of Camdentown—“phase two”?

I want to make something that is an example of what’s possible. Phase two is about bringing diverse incomes and socioeconomic backgrounds into communities by creating culturally relevant housing. I want to take my design background and understanding of urban sensibility and put that into a building that is really thoughtful, that gets at how people want to live—a place that allows people to build a tribe and makes people feel connected to culture because it’s flanked by The Get Down and the barbershop. Consider it a model and a proof of concept and an example of how this could work.