Joy Teiken Launches Fundraiser to Transform Studio

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Joynoelle Dress from Fashionopolis

After a solitary stretch spent sewing masks in her south Minneapolis studio, Joy Teiken wants to work with other people. More specifically she wants to reimagine her studio as a space where designers seeking guidance of any sort can find it, and that vision requires some costly upgrades.

“I see myself as a mentor to those who want to explore fashion and clothing as sculpture,” says Teiken, who has crafted custom ready-to-wear and bridal garments for 20 years now. She splashed onto the local fashion scene in 2003 with her independent fashion line, Joynoëlle, and has been churning out innovative hand-made, hand sewn works ever since.

Though Teiken has hosted a few fashion design workshops in years past, with participants sharing her equipment in a casual sort of way, her new workshops will be on another tier. She aims to provide each participant with their own individual work space, machine and a full range of dress forms (aka fancy mannequins you can pin with needles). Teiken hopes to raise $12,500 to cover those costs.

Anything beyond that will go toward scholarships for the 4-week workshops which, full price, cost $800. Though hefty, the fee means access to space, equipment, fabric, as well as Teiken’s wisdom and an opportunity to showcase final works alongside her new collection in a grand exhibit next year.

Whether someone is sewing for the first time or an established seamstress seeking help on their next masterpiece, all skill levels will be welcome in Teiken’s studio.

“I love when someone learns something new and gets excited about the project,” Teiken says, “I’m getting older and I just want to meaningfully give my knowledge to others, to share it.”

You can find the GoFundMe, and the breakdown of upgrades costs here.