Joy Teiken's Skill Share

Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Joy Teiken

Before launching her signature independent label, local fashion designer Joy Teiken began her career as an art teacher.

Now, 25 years later, the couturière’s ready to operate a different type of classroom as she opens her Kingfield atelier to aspiring sewists and designers with a variety of design workshops this winter.

“Over the past year, I really reevaluated what was important to me,” says Teiken. “When you have something you feel strongly about, I think it’s important to give it to others.”

The artist has transformed her studio into a collaborative place where she can help others explore their creative visions through fashion.

Teiken welcomes students of all levels—whether you’re brand new to the sewing machine or have preexisting experience.

“My role within the space is to help each person unlock their own creativity—that energy is so beautiful,” she says.

312 W. 42nd St., Mpls., joynoelle.com