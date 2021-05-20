Jewelry Collection Femme Bares All

× Expand Courtesy of Larissa Loden Larissa Loden and Fit Foodie Finds Necklace Collaborations

While the lines stamped into silver and gold are delicate, what they represent—the female body—is not. Larissa Loden's newest jewelry collection Femme highlights all the body parts that receive judgment. The butt, the chest, the stomach and hips: In a single lifetime, they're all subject to innumerable insecurities and objectifications, compliments and confident boosts. The necklaces drop May 20, with a launch party at Forgotten Star Brewing. Loden won't be the only host there, however; it's a collaboration collective. The other half are the three women of local nutrition blog Fit Foodie Finds.

Loden, like more than 450,000 other women, fell in love with Fit Foodie Finds' healthy recipes (including desserts!), meal prep tips, and glimpses into the team's personal lives. She also understood that the blog was about more than food. Yes, the Instagram-ready recipes are the bones of it, but the soul is about self-love and body acceptance—which is exactly what the team told Loden they wanted the jewelry to convey after she shot them an invitation to collaborate in January.

"Their presence was really all about female empowerment and really about being open, and I feel like that connects to so much about who I am as a person and also my brand," Loden says. "I grew up in a household that wasn't that open about sexuality or really celebrating the female body, and I realized I wanted my daughter to have the opposite experience with that, to be comfortable in her own skin."

The strength of being a woman

Being open to body talk also means acknowledging all the crap (Loden says sh*t) that women deal with. To represent two of those stories, Loden included a bush pendant with a C-section scar and a chest pendant with a mastectomy.

These operations aren't uncommon. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in three births in the U.S. are Cesarean deliveries, and Brigham and Women's Hospital says that more than 100,000 women in the U.S. have some sort of mastectomy each year. Loden herself has delivered both her children through C-section, and while that never bothered her, what did was when people would unwittingly say, "Oh, is this a natural birth?"

"Oftentimes, you're given some hard choices, but at the end of the day, I always say I want a happy, healthy baby. I don't care how they got here," Loden says.

"I think that's where we do all females a disservice, not talking more openly," Loden adds. "Something happens to you, and then it's like, 'Is it just me, or is this something others experience, too?' We all feel more comfortable."

New design on a new chain

Like all good collaborations, Femme's creation pushed Loden forward while pulling her back to her roots. The instinctive shapes are in line with both Fit Foodie Finds' and Loden's brand aesthetics, and to define this power in simplicity, Loden drew on her background as a traditional artist and art educator. New to her, however, was the way she transferred her idea from paper to pendant. This was the first time the Loden team created their own steel stamp to imprint each one by hand.

"What I love about a collaboration is that it kind of pushes me because I definitely have a bit of people pleasing," Loden laughs.

Also new to Loden's jewelry is an adjustable necklace chain, which can change anywhere from 14 to 20 inches by sliding the chain along itself. As most universal design seems to do, it's not only more accessible to people who may have dexterity difficulties, but it also makes sense from a functional standpoint for everyone. "I'm just trying to make sure they can feel honored however they are," Loden says. Although she's only talking about the chain, it's a statement that seems to ring true for Femme as well.

