Wrap It Up: Elegant Jewelry for Gifting Season

Photographs by Caitlin Abrams, fine jewelry selected by Grant Whittaker, photo styling by Lauren Traiser and Laurie Hawton
Timeless Style: Beautiful teardrop earrings sure to become instant heirlooms.
Blue-Ribbon Beauties Clockwise from left: 18K gold necklace with inlaid opal, turquoise, lapis, and diamond ($6,500), by Jacquie Aiche, from Max’s Jewelry, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364. Paraiba tourmaline necklace set in 18K white gold (price available upon request), from Wixon Jewelers, Bloomington, 952-466-6731. Oval lapis lazuli and diamond halo earrings set in 14K yellow gold ($2,225), from R.F. Moeller Jeweler, Edina, 952-926-6166, and St. Paul, 651-698-6321. Oval lapis lazuli and diamond halo pendant set in 14K yellow gold ($1,595), also from R.F. Moeller Jeweler. Tourmaline earrings set in 14K white gold ($9,950), also from Wixon Jewelers. 18K and 22K gold earrings with turquoise and purple sapphire ($1,995), by Mallary Marks, also from Max’s Jewelry.
More Is More: A winning mix of shapes and materials creates a showstopping pair. Added Value: Diamonds sprinkled along necklace chains is a look we love.
Be Dazzled Clockwise from left: 18K white and rose gold multi-gemstone and diamond earrings ($12,250), by New Italian Art, from Gunderson’s Jewelers, Wayzata, 612-338-5950. Vintage platinum and 18K yellow gold, peridot, and diamond convertible pendant brooch (price available upon request), also from Gunderson’s Jewelers. 14K yellow gold, diamond, pearl, malachite, and opal earrings ($8,625), by Fern Freeman, also from Gunderson’s Jewelers. Opal pendant set in 18K yellow gold ($19,995), from Wixon Jewelers, Bloomington, 952-881-8862. Hand-painted obi-pattern oval drop earrings with diamonds and prasiolite ($7,040), by Silvia Furmanovich, from The Loupe, Mpls., 612-339-1588. 18K gold one-of-a-kind tourmaline necklace ($13,020), by Irene Neuwirth, also from The Loupe.
Eye Candy: The piece you didn’t realize your wardrobe was craving. Head Turner: Wear as a pair, or adorn just one ear—talk about wow.
Hearts A Flutter Clockwise from left: 18K yellow gold marquetry large butterfly earrings with amethyst and diamonds ($6,600), by Silvia Furmanovich, from The Loupe, Mpls., 612-339-1588. 18k yellow gold blue topaz and mixed gemstone long necklace ($5,720), by Marco Bicego, from R.F. Moeller Jeweler, Edina, 952-926-6166, and St. Paul, 651-698-6321. 18K yellow gold mixed gemstone multistrand earrings ($1,770), by Marco Bicego, also from R.F. Moeller Jeweler. Pink amethyst and pink sapphire earrings set in 14K rose gold ($6,995), from Wixon Jewelers, Bloomington, 952-881-8862. 18K yellow gold necklace with diamonds ($6,825), by Anita Ko, also from The Loupe.
Va-va-Zoom: Sweats, a crewneck sweater, and this piece for that next Teams call. (Yes, please!)
Daywear Extraordinaire Clockwise from left: 18K yellow gold circle earrings set with petrified wood and diamonds ($20,000), by Fernando Jorge, from The Loupe, Mpls., 612-339-1588. Necklace with silk tassel and marquetry sphere ($1,540), by Silvia Furmanovich, also from The Loupe. 20K gold link necklace ($14,500), by Caroline Ellen, also from The Loupe. 18K gold and citrine earrings ($1,675), by Ten Thousand Things, from Max’s Jewelry, St. Louis Park, 952-922-8364. 18K yellow gold small flame necklace ($21,500), by Fernando Jorge, also from The Loupe.