Wrap It Up: Elegant Jewelry for Gifting Season

Green colored jewelry

More Is More: A winning mix of shapes and materials creates a showstopping pair. Added Value: Diamonds sprinkled along necklace chains is a look we love.

Be Dazzled Clockwise from left: 18K white and rose gold multi-gemstone and diamond earrings ($12,250), by New Italian Art, from Gunderson’s Jewelers, Wayzata, 612-338-5950. Vintage platinum and 18K yellow gold, peridot, and diamond convertible pendant brooch (price available upon request), also from Gunderson’s Jewelers. 14K yellow gold, diamond, pearl, malachite, and opal earrings ($8,625), by Fern Freeman, also from Gunderson’s Jewelers. Opal pendant set in 18K yellow gold ($19,995), from Wixon Jewelers, Bloomington, 952-881-8862. Hand-painted obi-pattern oval drop earrings with diamonds and prasiolite ($7,040), by Silvia Furmanovich, from The Loupe, Mpls., 612-339-1588. 18K gold one-of-a-kind tourmaline necklace ($13,020), by Irene Neuwirth, also from The Loupe.