Jenna Kutcher on Success, Redefined

× Expand Photograph by Jennifer Perkins Jenna Kutcher

Is Jenna Kutcher on your radar? She is now. The Duluth-based photographer, online marketing influencer, host of top-rated Goal Digger podcast, and Instagram personality swore she’d never write a book—but the nudge came from a massage therapy session while on an anniversary trip in Grand Marais.

How Are You, Really? recently landed on the New York Times best-seller list and takes the reader through Kutcher’s journey of jumping the corporate ship for full-time entrepreneurship and a happier, more fulfilling life while stretched thin as a business owner and married mother of two. The read is filled with raw, relatable experiences that encourage us to ask ourselves brave questions.

“We all juggle so many things, yet it’s common for us to feel like we’re missing the point,” says Kutcher, who offers tips for getting honest, quiet, and vulnerable with ourselves to discover the actual point of what we’re working on. “I think it’s easy for many, especially the ambitious type, to avoid those internal dialogues. It’s about alignment with who you want to be.”