Jaxon Grey's Making Moves

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Michael Druskin

Three years after opening his first menswear concept inside co-op style boutique D.NOLO, Michael Druskin is taking Jaxon Grey across the street to a storefront of its own.

Slated to open late summer in the space previously occupied by Love Your Melon, Jaxon Grey's Nolo shop will boast a totally new look—expect custom fixtures, lounge seating, expansive fitting room area, and 800 more square feet.

Over in Edina, Druskin will also upgrade his Galleria digs by taking over and renovating the old Fawbush's space (which is going into the former Bachman's spot), a space about 1,100 square-feet larger than its current.

According to Druskin, the retail veteran and former CEO of Len Druskin’s portfolio of 10-plus stores for nearly 20 years, his customers crave more open-concept and comfortable spaces to shop the curated selection of men's clothing that lives at the intersection of lifestyle and performance. Jaxon Grey's bread and butter is comfortable and wearable products with a clean, modern aesthetic—a category that's proved to be pandemic and post pandemic-proof for Druskin. "I'm not looking to add more product, but instead create a dedicated space for JG customers to shop and discover product on their own."

To round out this next phase for JG, Druskin is also launching e-commerce capabilities to allow his customers to shop the entire assortment online. Plus, online exclusives from brands and categories the current storefronts don't have space for. "This is the next step in offering the full retail experience," says Druskin, who plans to use the website as a "showrooming" tool to drive local customers to stores, as well as an online platform for customers to create wish lists and view personal shopping lists curated by Druskin and his team of stylists.

jaxongrey.com, @jaxongreyofficial