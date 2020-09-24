Coming Soon: Jaxon Grey at Galleria

× Expand photo courtesy of Jaxon Grey Jaxon Grey Jaxon Grey North Loop

After opening a flagship store in Nolo last year, Twin Cities men's retailer Jaxon Grey has announced plans to open its second location at the Galleria in Edina.

Jaxon Grey, operated by retail veteran and former CEO of Len Druskin’s portfolio of stores, will go into a 2,000 square-foot space formerly occupied by Grande Gallery, next to women's fashion boutique Roe Wolfe.

There's a rich history at Galleria for Druskin, who spent nearly 30 years of his career working at the Len Druskin flagship inside the luxury shopping center. "We love the mix of retailers for men," says Druskin about the Galleria, which is home to local and national brands like Lululemon, Filson, Trailmark, Tonic Barber, Allen Edmonds, Twill, and Hammer Made. "Entering that puzzle feels like a good move for us and helps round out the men's store options." The expansion will also allow more accessibility for JG's customers coming from the South and West suburbs. "Many things just fell into place at the same time," he says. "We're excited to make the leap. It's a strange time, but sometimes you have to take calculated risks."

Upon opening his first store, Druskin says he started with a little bit of a lot things, casting a wide net that allowed the customer to help lead the direction of the brand. He quickly learned that the sweet spot lives at the intersection of lifestyle and performance: comfortable and wearable products with a clean, modern aesthetic—a category performing quite well these days as men are swapping slacks for joggers and blazers for bombers.

At JG Galleria, expect a similar look and feel as North Loop, as well as brands the concept is best known for—Swet Tailor, Marine Layer, Taylor Stitch, The Normal Brand, DUER Performance, and Alo.

Since the pandemic, Jaxon Grey has launched curbside pickup and local delivery services (including a "try before you buy" program). Due to high demand, all will stick around for the foreseeable future.

JG's Galleria shop is slated to open at the end of October. jaxongrey.com, @jaxongreyofficial