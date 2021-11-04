Good Stuff: Japandi Joy

Calm meets cozy in Japandi style—a blend of Japanese and Scandinavian design. Clean lines, layers of texture, and natural materials (plus a generous dose of plants) are hallmarks of the look. Check out how the new Nordic-Japanese resto Rök Eatery brings Japandi to life by fusing elements into both the décor and its menu.

Rök On. Simplicity and fish define both Japanese and Scandinavian cooking. So it’s not surprising that grilled peaches can nest just as naturally on tuna tataki as they do on a Norwegian flatbread with soft cheese. At Rök Eatery, on West Seventh, both cultures are brought to the table.—Stephanie March

black serving bowl

Serve it up. Matte black—a cornerstone of Japandi design for its grounding effect—never goes out of style. Black bowl ($119), by The Collective, and ash salad servers ($36), by Oyoy Living Design, both from Stranger and Co., 3929 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com

Blue-and-white-striped bowl

Bowled Over. This made-in-Japan bowl (in muted Nordic ceramic colors, no less) stylishly serves up single soup portions or side dishes. Blue-and-white-striped bowl ($14), from Ūmei, 903 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-239-0056

white clock

Tick-Tock. A simple yet elegant piece to blend into a gallery wall or stand on its own. Beechwood clock ($180), by Lemnos, from The Foundry Home Goods, 322 W. 48th St., Mpls., 612-333-8484

potted plant

On the money. Natural elements soften hard edges and bring an organic vibe. Money tree ($20), from Bachman’s, multiple metro locations, bachmans.com; blue pot ($36), by Momma Pots, from Foxwell, 4400 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-999-8443

blue candles

Burning Love. Modern graphic shapes make a statement on the table. Wood taper holders ($22 each) and blue candles ($13 for set of two), both from Golden Age Design, 4157 Broadway Ave. W., Robbinsdale, 612-408-6896

tea towel

Tea time. Handcrafted textiles—a focal point of Japandi style—bring the trends to the table with locally made linens. Tea towel ($30), from Minneapolis-based Louise Gray, louisegray.com