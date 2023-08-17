Coming Soon to Galleria: J.H. and Sons

× Expand reistroffer design

Specialty menswear brand J.H. and Sons is coming to Galleria this fall.

The family-owned luxury clothier currently has locations in Sioux Falls and Omaha, but has strong Minnesota ties, making the decision to open a third location at Galleria an easy one. The company was originally founded by Jim Halberstadt in St. Cloud in 1975 as Halberstadt's Mens Clothiers. Since retiring, Halberstadt handed down the business to his son, Jeff.

"Living most of our early lives in Minnesota, both my wife and I grew up hearing about this incredible shopping center in Minneapolis called Galleria Edina," says Halberstadt, who now operates the company alongside his son, Jaime. "It has since become, in my view, one of the absolute best shopping centers in the region."

J.H. and Sons serves a mix of fine casual menswear and formalwear, with an emphasis on premium Italian dress from brands like Eleventy, Eton, Canali, Corneliani, and Brioni. In addition, the brand offers wedding party packages.

Those mourning the loss of longtime Downtown Minneapolis retailer Hubert White, which closed its doors earlier this month after a 100-year run, may recognize some familiar faces, including a few of Hubert White's clothing experts and tailors. "They will be instrumental to our ability to deliver a world-class men's clothing experience to the people of the Twin Cities and surrounding areas," says Halberstadt.

Look for J.H. and Sons to open in a 2,500 square-foot space early October, next to Tory Burch. jhandsons.com