It's Not Fair Delivers the Minnesota State Fair to Your Doorstep

As reported last week by our sister publication, Twin Cities Business, in absence of The Great Minnesota Get-Together, merchants are turning to different strategies, including a new, virtual marketplace and a gift box by Fox Run, to sell fair goods and connect with customers.

Curated subscription-based or gift boxes aren't exactly novel (it's been a decade since pioneers like Birchbox developed its monthly beauty box), but the pandemic has certainly taught us they're as relevant as ever.

Slated to launch this week is It's Not Fair, a curated gift box service designed to deliver goods by local state fair merchants and makers right to your doorstep. Co-founded by Tia Scott (of Fox Run), and Michelle Danielson, It's Not Fair, was designed to connect typical fair go-ers with local brands and merchants from a distance.

"With Fox Run Box, we saw a greater opportunity to collaborate with other state fair vendors that were missing out on everything this year," says Danielson. "We're really just expanding on that." As an avid fair go-er, Danielson, saddened by the cancellation of the great MN get together, reached out to some of her personal favorite small businesses in an effort to help them make it through this rocky year for retail.

It's Not Fair boxes will come in a variety of themed bundles, ranging from apothecary, to hotdish, to dogs. Boxes are priced from $26 to $119. Each It's Not Fair bundle is curated with goods from its 12 local brand partners: Carmine Jack, Essence One, Everart Design, Grandma Skills, Great Lakes Outfitters, Hagen and Oats, Moxie Malas, MN Horticulture society, Sebesta Apothecary, Adam Turman, Urban Undercover, and Vals & Co. Goods and Treats.

Keep yours eyes peeled for a limited-edition goods, including a product designed specifically for the 2020 State Fair by notable Twin Cities illustrator Adam Turman.

"We're aiming to bring a little bit of that fair experience to people," says Danielson. "And maybe even introduce someone to a new brand that they haven't seen there before because the state fair is so big."

State fair boxes will be available for pre-order starting Wednesday, August 2, running through Labor Day.