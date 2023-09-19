It's Getting Easier to Be Green

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams evergreen-full New Grand Avenue waste-free store Evergreen Collective offers tips and tricks for sustainable shopping.

As the climate-conscious movement gains more momentum, so does our scene of zero-waste and planet-positive retailers. Consider the Linden Hills and Mississippi Market co-ops, which have pushed smart-packaging bulk refill stations for years, and now we’re seeing the niche trend turn more mainstream, with thoughtful options more readily available.

Living a greener lifestyle looks different to everyone, and no household goes low waste in the same way. And as consumer intent evolves, so do the businesses that fulfill the need. At Evergreen Collective (1104 Grand Ave., St. Paul), owner Taylor Hall’s goal is to find sustainable and ethically sourced versions of daily-use items. Hall’s assortment ranges from candles and blankets to toothpaste, shampoo, and cleaning products. Customers can buy one-offs to test the waters or take advantage of her refill bar for pouring bulk detergents, shampoos, soaps, and more. In addition, she offers the option to have bulk products shipped to you in returnable aluminum containers and compostable bags.

Hall agrees that opting for a limited-waste lifestyle presents myriad challenges for consumers’ schedules and wallets. Often, products within the vertical are more expensive because they’re made by small, local manufacturers who use higher-quality ingredients that are better for people and the planet. It’s also difficult for local retailers to compete with the ease with which consumers can order goods online and have them delivered right to their doorsteps.

“If I could tell anyone one thing about switching to waste-free products, it’s that a progress-over-perfection mindset is absolutely key.” –Taylor Hall

But local planet-positive pros emphasize that zero waste doesn’t need to be taken too literally. “I don’t think anyone can be 100 percent zero-waste unless they spend all of their energy on it, including myself,” says Hall.

For many, an all-in commitment just isn’t plausible. “The idea of lessening your waste can be intimidating,” says Amber Haukedahl, founder of Tare Market (2717 E. 38th St. and 945 NE Broadway St., Mpls.), Minnesota’s first zero-waste shop providing eco-friendly, package-free sustainable living goods and bulk liquids and foods. Her shops stock more than 135 bulk food items and more than 700 products, such as shampoo bars and compostable dental floss. Like at Evergreen Collective, shoppers can bring their old containers or borrow some from the shop’s collection to take home.

Haukedahl curates her assortment around areas of the home where people create the most waste—food, cleaning, health and beauty, travel, and pet products. “Most people who come into Tare Market for the first time want help getting started on their journey. They want to learn how to use our weigh station to fill up on bulk items, ask questions about products they saw online, or chat about climate change and what they can do to help.”

Haukedahl’s constantly stressing how even the smallest changes in our routines can really make a difference on a person’s overall footprint. Five years ago, the conservation biologist decided to cut down on her plastic consumption, investing in household alternatives like reusable produce bags and bamboo cutlery. But when she searched for a bamboo toothbrush, the only options she could find were on sites like Amazon, which totally defeated her purpose. That was her aha moment.

× Expand tare-market Minneapolis’s Tare Markets offers tips and tricks for sustainable shopping.

Both Haukedahl and Hall see customers of all kinds enter their stores, from a cohort of regulars looking to instill big changes to sustainably-curious consumers who come in with a set budget for swapping out one item at a time.

“If I could tell anyone one thing about switching to waste-free products, it’s that a progress-over-perfection mindset is absolutely key,” says Hall. “It can be intimidating to switch out a lot of your routines at the same time, so slowly building up sustainable routines and replacing items as you need or run out is the best way to go.”

Both store owners agree that education can reduce barriers to entry. Tare Market offers regular classes under the series Transition Your Home to Zero Waste, and Haukedahl even organizes free field trips to the local recycling center. In addition, Hall and Haukedahl turn to their e-newsletters and social channels to create informative how-to content for living a sustainable lifestyle. “Education is one of the reasons I felt so strongly about opening up a physical location,” says Hall. “There is just something about getting to ask questions in real life and really getting that personalized answer.”