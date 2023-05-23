Inside Take: Vivid Home

× Expand Vivid Vivid

If you’re one to #shoplocal, you’ve probably noticed the growing number of interior designers breaking into the retail world with blended studio-storefronts. And thanks to home décor haunts like Grace Hill, Three Graces, The Sitting Room, Foxwell, and Henri Home, if you can’t hire a designer, don’t fret—you can still shop like one.

The newest concept to hit the scene? Local design studio Vivid rebranded its store (which lived as a mini slip of a shop within its Bryn Mawr studio) from Reviv to Vivid Home and opened a new and improved (and quite impressive) showroom-meets-shop in the North Loop. The space, which housed the International Design Center in the ’90s, has come full circle.

All 4,000 square feet are merchandised to mimic a full home, showcasing its designers’ go-to lines and brands spanning just about every design category—furniture, lighting, floor coverings, art, upholstery, bedding, bath, apothecary, entertaining and tabletop, accessories, art, and more. Definitely one to add to your little black book.

100 2nd Ave. N., Mpls., vividhomempls.com