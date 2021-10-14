Inside Evereve's New Flagship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Evereve Evereve's new flagship

This month Edina-based women's fashion retailer Evereve upgraded its 50th & France storefront to a 6,400-square-foot flagship—nearly double the size of its original shop.

Consider the flagship a one-stop destination for the brand's entire library of contemporary fashion, plus an expanded selection of some categories including coats and jackets and accessories, a designated shoe parlor, and an amped-up denim bar spotlighting styles from brands like AGOLDE, Good American, Kit From The Kloth, 7 For All Mankind, Hudson, and AG.

“We always believed women would want fashion again,” says Evereve co-founder and co-CEO Megan Tamte, of the brand's aggressive growth plans (by year's end, it will have over 100 stores around the country) and decision to delve into new categories after a rocky 2020. But according to Tamte, Evereve is experiencing an incredible comeback: "Business has been crazy. I think people are tired of their sweatpants, joggers, and tie-dye sweatsuits and are ready for some fun." Compared to 2019, a peak sales year for Evereve, the brand is currently up more than 30 percent.

The vibe of the space, designed by local interior design firm Studio BV, exudes a much more modern feel than its original Edina location. "I didn't want the store to feel too serious and cold," says Tamte of the design. "We wanted modern, warm, and approachable—like our brand ethos."

Design-forward finishes and features accentuate the space, including a giant blonde-wood-and-marble check-out bar that stands as the shop's centerpiece, custom rope-style neon light fixtures, and punches of deep navy.

Since the pandemic, Evereve has doubled down on digital efforts, launching robust Instagram Live shopping segments and IGTV programs delivering styling tips, tricks, and product recommendations from its team of trusted stylists. It was important to Tamte that the flagship mimic the brand's omnichannel approach that blends brick-and-mortar, e-commerce, and social media. Take the dressing room lounge area, for instance, that's anchored by a giant flat screen that steams video styling content as-seen on its Instagram channel: "The IGTVs and Instagram Lives are big sales drivers for us," says Tamte. "Our customers really connect with our stylists and trust them."

The larger store footprint also allows for more in-store events, such as vendor trunk shows and pop-ups, styling seminars, and seasonal fashion events.

Check out details on the store's grand opening celebration, open to the public tomorrow. 3906 W. 50th St., Edina, evereve.com