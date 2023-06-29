Indigo and Snow's Return to the Design Scene

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams annabella-sardelis

The pandemic inspired soul-searching for many, including Annabella Sardelis of local textile label Indigo and Snow. At the drop of a hat, she went from creating her signature hand-dyed textiles to grinding out thousands of protective face masks. “I truly burned out,” says Sardelis, who could barely keep up with mask orders. The pivot, combined with her commitment to operating as a zero-waste company, left her feeling stuck. “I was putting every effort into being 100 percent values-based,” she says. “There was no way I could scale what I was doing. It seemed my only path forward was out.”

Sardelis jumped the entrepreneur ship for a more traditional position—an eight-to-five at Target—but in the wake, the creative void was palpable. “I quickly learned that when you’re doing something that so aligns with you, it feeds you on a level that’s immeasurable,” she says. “I think that’s why so many people become entrepreneurs—it’s energizing versus depleting.”

This aha moment motivated her to bring back her line of perfectly flawed textiles. Much of the Indigo and Snow DNA remains the same and is inspired by the Japanese concept of wabi-sabi, which emphasizes beauty in imperfections. Sardelis uses shibori, a dyeing technique involving intricate folds, stitches, and knots combined with elements from the landscape (like stones, wood, and snow) to create functional, beautiful items that are all unique.

× Expand textiles Textile designer Annabella Sardelis of Indigo and Snow hand-dyes in small batches using water-based dyes.

She credits her label’s hiatus for opening her up to letting go of aspects of the business that were hindering it from growth. While you can still enlist Sardelis to create a one-of-a-kind original, she’s embraced technology through a partnership with a family-owned, eco-friendly production facility. By digitally printing her hand-painted designs, she has sped up production and can offer products at a lower price point. Sardelis hearkens back to her Target days to remind herself of the value of building a team to help scale and grow. “I think the biggest realization is you can focus solely on what you do best,” she says.

With the brand relaunch also come new digs—Sardelis recently moved into a multidisciplinary space in Northeast’s artist enclave, the Northrup King Building, to serve as a product showroom, studio, and place to meet design clients and host workshops. Keep your eyes peeled for open studio hours and pop-ups at summer art fairs, where Sardelis will debut her new collection of clothing, homewares, and accessories, plus samples of her newest category: custom draperies. indigoandsnow.com, @indigoandsnow