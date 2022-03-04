Idlewild Spa Is a Nordic Oasis

× Expand Photo courtesy Omni Viking Lakes Hotel Spa Lounge area with fireplace

It’s no surprise plenty of new things that emerged in the past two years could qualify as under the radar. The Omni Viking Lakes Hotel opened in the fall of 2020 as part of the mixed-use development anchored by the practice facility of our beloved Minnesota Vikings. The hotel’s minimalistic design includes a boutique spa inspired by our local Nordic heritage and tradition.

One step inside the 7,000-square-foot spa concept, Idlewild, and Scandinavian seafaring warrior vibes are swapped with pure hygge with the aroma of lemongrass. After exchanging your snow boots for slippers (and a plush floor-length robe), you can make your way (sans your cell—no tech is allowed) into the Scandi-mode indoor lounge made up of cozy vignettes completed with faux fur blankets and a fireplace.

The services and experience are guided by thermotherapy, a method using a “heat, cool, and relax” cycle inspired by thermic bathing experiences in Finland. Idlewild encourages clients to cycle between hot (like the steam room or sauna) and cold (the ice fountain or deluge shower) for maximum relaxation and health benefits, including detoxification, muscle relaxation, and boosted circulation.

Other features include a salty sanctuary lined with, of course, the best Himalayan stuff, as well as a menu of massages, facials, body treatments, and far-from-basic manis and pedis—like the Diamond and Ice Hand Ritual and Sea Essence Foot Ritual. Round out your day of pampering on the spa’s exterior terrace, a 1,300-square-foot observation deck with lounge seating, firepits, and a hot tub. Chances are you sweat up an appetite, so don’t forget to grab a pie to go from Ann Kim’s Kyndred Hearth.

2611 Nordic Way, Eagan, omnihotels.com