I Like You Moves to New Digs

× Expand Photo by Sarah Sweet I Like You's new location

After more than a decade on the corner of 5th and 1st in Northeast Minneapolis, gift emporium I Like You has moved to a new spot in town.

“Since we opened, the building switched hands a couple times, the neighborhood changed drastically, and our rent would increase to more than we could afford,” I Like You co-owner Sarah Sweet says of the 1st Avenue Northeast location. “We had been searching for a space that would fit us for a couple of years before this.”

The St. Paul location (416 Snelling Ave. S.) will remain open—and was a partial inspiration for the move. “Our St. Paul store is eight blocks from my house, and the new store is eight blocks from Angela’s [Lessman, the shop’s co-owner] house,” Sweet explains. “We like being in a neighborhood we consider our own.”

× Expand Photo by Sarah Sweet I Like You selfie wall One of the shop's two (!) new selfie walls.

The new Minneapolis shop, on Johnson Street Northeast (close to the Quarry and Windom Park), is a robin’s egg blue haven still filled with goods from local artists, unique cards, jewelry, and gifts for anyone on your shopping list. And for lovers of the shop’s I Like You–stenciled selfie wall, don’t fret—the new space has two walls (one with a white background, one blue) adorned with Insta-ready images.

“We love to see people take pictures of their dogs, their kids, their engagements, their weddings,” Sweet says. “Such a variety of people come.”

Stop by I Like You 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Tues-Fri, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. Sat, and 11 a.m.–4 p.m. Sun. For updates, visit their website or Instagram (@ilikeyoumpls). 1955 NE Johnson St., Mpls., 612-208-0249, i-like-you-minneapolis.myshopify.com