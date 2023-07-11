Houston White Launches New Beauty Brand

Last fall Houston White launched his first-ever clothing line with Target. Up next? His foray into the grooming scene with a new line of skin and haircare products designed for everybody.

The collection, formulated for people of all races and genders, consists of 11 products ranging in hair, skin, and body care. According to White, the line uses ingredients like matcha tea, lavender, soothing aloe oil, and scented notes of apricot, almond, cedar, and coconut, and works to bridge personal care and the "highest vibes" to self care routines.

White is also the brainpower behind his namesake cultural hub in North Minneapolis (which he repositioned as Camdentown), Houston White Men's Room, which includes a barbershop, retail store, and The Get Down Coffee Co. There, he places emphasis on a "morning-time happy hour" vibe for folks looking to rock out while getting their caffeine fix, with tunes of all different genres blasting, from funk to jazz to hip-hop,

It should come as no surprise that White's mixed in a musical element to the self-case line—each product within the collection features a QR code and frequency icon that drives the customer to a playlist of frequencies to set the tone while grooming.

"Thinking of those who have walked through the doors of my barbershop and tested my product formulations, Fresh provides a shared experience of being able to use effective products regardless of cultural differences," says White, in a press release. "Fresh desegregates hair and skincare and finds balance through the ingredients and product formulas to meet the needs of everyone in varying hair textures and skin types."

Products within the line range from $9 and $12, and will be available online and in Target stores this month. houstonwhite.co