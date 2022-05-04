House of KLynn: Bold and Beautiful Couture

× Expand Courtesy of House of KLynn House of KLynn

If you weren’t lucky enough to witness the fabulous fashion show by House of KLynn in early April, you missed out on an incredible night.

Held inside Glass House’s expansive event space, the Bold. Beautiful. Couture show had all eyes on the runway. Doubling as a fundraiser for The Black Market Events, the colorful, 12-piece collection featured red carpet-worthy gowns, suits, and jumpsuits, later paired in the final portion of the show with high fashion coats and capes in homage to American fashion journalist, André Leon Talley.

The collection was all created in Minnesota by couturier Kathyrn Rogers, who is known for creating iconic couture clothing and accessories for critically acclaimed feature films such as “Hidden Figure,” “Passengers,” and “Bessie,” and tailored for designer Zac Posen. Her career escalated when a BET network producer noticed her attire and asked if she’d like to do a fashion show for a production of his. Since the early 2000s, Rogers has consistently done fashion shows along the Vegas strip at MGM, Treasure Island, Caesars Place, Mandalay Bay, and Disney.

With her charm and expertise in creating well-made pieces, Rogers career in fashion began 33 years ago on a journey to Dayton’s downtown. Shopping around the department, Rogers remembers looking around at all clothing and thinking to herself, ‘I can do this better.’ “Because of the fact that they had designer pieces, but if you could not fit it, you had to pay to get it altered. And I was like, why don't I start something where you would get it made to order,” says Rogers. When clients go to her for fittings, their clothing is directly made for them without having to pay a tailor to do the alterations.

“And that's what I like about what I do,” says Rogers. “I want the woman to walk away, looking good at whatever shape or size she is.” Her label, HOK– Rogers first initial and middle name combined– promotes quality and deliberate fashion. Her approach is to make couture clothing “only as and when they are ordered,” which reduces excess stock ending up in landfills. As part of the label’s mission statement, “ our clientele are at ease knowing that their order is consciously and intentionally being the change needed toward a more responsible fashion.”

In the April show, each piece was sewn and draped completely by Rogers herself, without any help from assistants. “I keep it real personal for the customer,” she says. The inspiration for her pieces stems from meeting with George Shannon, the owner of The Black Market events. Rogers says when he gave her the title to call the collection, Bold. Beautiful. Couture, her mind immediately started to spin with ideas.

The collection was modeled on women who varied in shape, size, and skin tone. This was not only inclusive to anyone watching the show but it truly showcased representation for all people. “My couture collection and everything is based on men's and women's feedback. You look good in anything you put on when you feel good,” says Rogers. Before working with the models, Rogers requested pictures of all of them first. “When I looked at a woman, I can tell within her and her smile, what will look good on that person,” says Rogers, who was overwhelmed with excitement.

HOK plans to return to Glass House next year in April for another fashion show. In the meantime, Rogers will be showcasing four, unique couture pieces at the 5th Annual Kentucky Derby party at the Westin Edina Galleria on May 7. She also is working on a killer shoe collection and is bringing back her HOK fragrance collection.