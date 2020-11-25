Holiday Gift Box Guide 2020

× Expand Photo courtesy of HOUSER HOUSER gift box

2020: The year of the gift box? A curated box or set truly can't be beat—we consider it the ultimate "one and done." Lucky for you, various stores across the metro have launched their own to help spark joy this season, so why not leave the curating to the pros? Whether it’s an at-home facial, cozy bath essentials, or a brand new tackle box, there’s a little bit of something for everyone.

HOUSER

From “Zen” to “Chocolate Factory,” HOUSER is offering six different holiday gift boxes this season. Each box is ethically-sourced and customizable, with a little something for everyone. Create your own or follow one of the themes that you can fill with items like a new piece of jewelry, Theo chocolate, or one of Bathorium’s dreamy soaks. Snag a preview at @shophouser on Instagram or browse the full collection online. 212 N. 2nd St., Suite 103, Mpls., 612-354-3011, Shophouser.com

Face Foundrié

The local skincare company known for its fresh and accessible beauty services is taking DIY facials to new heights. The brand's "Glow To Go" at-home facial kits condense its in-house facial process to seven steps you can do while stuck at home. The kits come with miniature jars of favorite products like a chamomile cleanser, green tea serum, and antioxidant facial oil, as well as step-by-step instructions to guide your pampering. If this sounds better than another yogurt and honey mask on the couch, check out the Glow To Go kits on Face Foundrié’s website and in-store. @facefoundrie on Instagram. Locations in North Loop, Maple Grove, and Galleria, Facefoundrie.com

Tess & Tricia

Everybody's favorite mother-daughter jewelry-designing duo have released a series of seven uniquely curated gift sets filled with baubles from their fan-favorite collection. Starting at $58 and featuring best-sellers from the local brand, this is the perfect gift idea for the accessory-lover on your list. Complete with gift wrap, "to and from" cards, a mini ornament and peppermint stick. tessandtricia.com, @tessandtricia.

General Store of Minnetonka

This general store may be the king of gift baskets, with surprise boxes for everyone on your list—from foodies to teachers to new homeowners. (If you’re feeling indulgent, they also have a “Surprise for Me” box.) Its crown jewel, though, may be the Minnesota Fare gift basket, which offers northwoods delicacies like pure maple syrup, Grade A wild rice, and cranberry maple pecan pancake mix. The General Store of Minnetonka prides itself on its old-time, personalized service—and these gift boxes are a testament to that. 14401 Hwy. 7, Minnetonka, 952-935-7131, Generalstoreofminnetonka.com

Golden Rule Gallery

This Excelsior gem has gift boxes stuffed with small pleasures: the “Good Cheer” box comes with swiss chocolate, a beeswax candle, and a bath soak, while their “Best Momma” box includes hibiscus lavender syrup and socks from Le Bon Shoppe. How to choose between eating chocolate in the bath and drinking a cocktail in fuzzy socks? For the giftees you really love, you don’t have to choose: make a custom gift basket of hand-selected goodies. Golden Rule Gallery is known for its thoughtful, beautiful wares, and these boxes are no exception. See them for yourself at @goldenrulegallery on Insta. 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098, shopgoldenrule.com

Larissa Loden

For the crafters in your circle, Minneapolis-based jewelry designer Larissa Loden offers gorgeous build-your-own necklace kits. DIY jewelers can start with a birthstone or 24k gold plated zodiac pendant and customize with spacer beads and charms. For bracelets, their quarantine craft kits are still available, complete with gold or silver beads and cheeky, 2020-relevant letter sets (SSDGC, or Stay Sexy and Don’t Get Covid, is a gem). Larissa Loden is local, woman-owned and Midwestern to the core—all their pieces are made by hand in Minneapolis. 1500 NE Jackson St., #265, Mpls., 612-886-9134, Larissaloden.com

Minnbox

Minnbox’s super-sized gift boxes are perfect for your outdoorsman, camper, or lake lover. This season, the subscription service is filling their themed boxes with essentials like Duke Cannon soap, North Mallow marshmallows, and Prescriptions from the Dock meditations by Douglas Wood. Their “Backyard BBQ Box” is fit for a grill master and their “Tackle Box” will get them ready for Fishing Opener. See what products are highlighted at @minnbox on Instagram. 310 E. Superior St., Suite 220, Duluth, 218-393-9320, Minnbox.com

Minny & Paul

With over 25 different boxes to choose from, Minny & Paul to the go-to place for Minnesota gift boxes. Every box is carefully curated with items from Minnesotan makers. From a Green box with beeswax wrap and wooden utensils to a Calm box full of relaxing tea essentials, the choices are endless! And with options ranging from under $50 to luxury crates, there is something available for everyone. minnyandpaul.com

PARC

PARC’s gift bundles are going quick so be sure to grab one before they’re gone! Shop their “Zoom Date Night” or “Thinking of You” bundle for the trendsetter in your life, with options like French Girl Organics lip tints, Machete mini hoops, and an EarthHero sandalwood rose candle. If you’re feeling a little more festive, their “Holiday Cheer” bundle is perfect with a Holiday Moss greeting card, Le Bon Shoppe socks, and more. Keep an eye out for more on Instagram at @parcshop. 212 N. 2nd St., #102, Mpls., 612-353-4966, Parcboutique.com

Peregrine Kidswear

For the littles in your life, Peregrine Kidswear offers two surprise gift boxes available for doorstep delivery. Just choose between two bundles of jammies and blankets—available in newborn sizes to eight years. Peregrine’s adorable prints (think winter poppies, hot air balloons, and classic polka dots) will have the little ones you love sleeping in style. peregrinekidswear.com

Stephanie’s Shop

Stephanie’s Shop have restocked their gift boxes with a new look for all of your holiday self-care needs, stocked with items like a Ginger June candle, Benjamin Soap Co. bath salts, and Teaspressa sugar cubes will help them to relax and chill. Check out the new boxes at @stephaniesshop on Instagram and make sure to grab them before they’re gone! 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802, Stephaniesshop.com