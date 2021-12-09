Holiday Day Tripping: Stillwater

Looking to up your shopping, strolling, and snacking game? Pencil in a day trip to one of our favorite river towns. The historic spot bursts with locally-owned shops and resto concepts, and plenty of holiday cheer to boot.

Remember that this St. Croix River suburb is only 30-40 minutes from both Twin Cities, making it the ultimate day trip destination. Pack the kiddos up and indulge in festive happenings for soaking up the holiday spirit. Every Friday eve until Christmas, Victoran carolers travel along historic Main Street while horse-drawn wagonette rides take you on a festival of lights tour. Feel like dressing Fido up in his elf costume? Just enter him in the "pets in the park" holiday pet parade and costume contest—yes, there are prizes. Bakers pining to pull out the rolling pin, grab a frosting bag and construct a gingerbread house for a chance to sweep the contest. And if you missed your chance to snap a shot with Santa, pay a visit to his cousin, Buddy the Elf, who will be making an appearance to fulfill any last-minute holiday card conundrums.

And once your Christmas cup runneth over, hit the main drag for sips, snacks, and gift grabbing.

Shop 'till you drop

It's no secret that Main Street is stacked with shop opps perfect for checking every person off your gift list. Be sure to check out newcomers: Studio Louise Flowers, a garden-and-floral-focused storefront for those looking to flex their green thumbs (plus, a flower bar where owner Jennifer Hovland teaches hands-on workshops and seasonal design classes); Scandinavian North, an enclave inside the historic River Exchange Building filled with goods by Scandi artists and brands; and Brick and Linen, interior designers (and husband and wife) Joseph and Lisa Robbins' studio and "shoppe" filled with Robbins-approved decor and accessories, with an emphasis on tabletop.

Other favorites include Smith and Trade Mercantile and Minnesota Made (for locally-made goods and giftables), Mainstream Boutique, Enchanté, and Apricot Lane (women's fashion), Modern Roots (small batch apothecary items), Lake and Company (outdoor geat), and hometown hero Sota Clothing Co. (goods for repping our MN prideroots).

You've made your list and checked it twice (nice!), now it's time to indulge in the thrill the hunt and explore the town's plethora of antique shops brimming with hidden treasures, like claccic faves: Midtown Antique Mall, Stillwater Antiques Mall, American Gothic, Staples Mill, Park Avenue, and Let There Be Light.

Where to eat and drink in Stills

Flapjacks or wild rice porridge for brunch at Feller in the Hotel Lora will set you on the right and sturdy path for the day. Or pop into Mon Petit Cheri bakery for a quick grab croissant and coffee to go. If you’re planning on spending quality time at the Valley Bookstore, remember that The Daily Grind coffee is right in the back of the shop (and they have killer gingerbread lattes).

If you’re looking for a bump in the middle of the day, Lolito is fine stop for some tacos and margs. Or grab a slice at Victoriano’s if you haven’t already done a burger at legendary Leo’s Grill & Malt Shop. The Mad Capper Saloon if famous for their “husband daycare” reputation, if one is needed. Pop into Tremblay’s Sweet Shop for a bag of goodies you can carry with you while you continue shopping.

Once you’re ready to take a load off, hit up the Matchstick Grill in the Crosby Hotel for comfort food and whiskey. If you’ve spent the day supporting local, keep it going at Stillwater Proper, which only offers local beers and spirits on the excellent bar menu, and a micro-distillery in the back. Feel free to hide out in the basement of the The Velveteen Speakeasy, which lets you decompress from the crowds with cocktails and appetizers. If you’re a plan ahead type, you’ll have already scored reservations at Domacin wine bar for dinner, so that you have an end goal in mind.