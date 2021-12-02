Holiday Day Tripping: Excelsior

× Expand photo courtesy of The Northern Express The Northern Express

We've already served up a guide for hitting up this charming, historic waterside town during the dog days of summer. But now that we've swapped our swimsuits for snowsuits, we're coming at you with a winter edition. It's no secret that the quaint 'burb is brimming with local shopping concepts fit for holiday gift shopping and tasty dining and drinking spots for, but add to that two festive holiday markets? Excelsior just may be as close to the North Pole as you may get.

Start your day off with some fuel at locally-owned Red Sauce Rebellion or Coalition (both bomb brunch bets), or simply get your caffeine and croissant fix at 318 Cafe. Trust us, you don't want to fill up too much—perhaps the biggest draw in Excelsior this holiday season is the inaugural Northern Express, where there is plenty of eating, drinking and holiday cheer to be had.

This weekend marks the start of the first-of-its-kind festival (which runs each weekend now until Christmas at Tanadoona park), an immersive holiday village designed for the entire fam. Activations include a North Pole workshop and kitchen, "Santa village" with reindeer and llamas, a Christmas tree forest, festive scavenger hunts and games, sip and snack vendors (like a holiday beverage hall), craft cottage, story hour, a Nordic-inspired spa and sauna experience, and a market with over 100 makers and brands.

Notable shop opps you won't want to miss at The Northern Express? LAB Mpls has curated a cozy cabin shopping experience called Hydda-Way. Inside, the local creative studio is collaborating with and showcasing goods from a bevy of group of killer makers and brands—Wool Timber, Good Office Day, Handsome Cycles, Hennepin Made, Minnetonka, Alora Ambiance, J.W. Hulme Co., Golden Age Design, and more. After loading up on local goodies and stocking stuffers, head to the cabin next door to find a pop-up curated by Excelsior shop Golden Rule and St. Paul men's retailer BlackBlue, where shop owners Erin Parrish Duininck and Steve Kang are embracing the camp feel. Expect to see (and shop!) tartan blankets, cozy sweaters, holiday candles, pottery mugs, and winter accessories. Plus, plenty of 'grammable moments, like a vignette styled with a granny cabin couch and gallery wall of vintage maps and art prints.

In addition to the Northern Express, the town's annual and fan-favorite german-style open-air market, Christkindlsmarkt, also starts off this weekend. Post up for the parade on Water St. or simply swing by for a brew in the biergarten, a quick gift at the market, or a snap with Santa (who'll be enclosed in a COVID-friendly, life-size ornament).

More To-Dos:

-Park once and stroll 'n' shop Water St.'s retailers: Brightwater Clothing & Gear, Sweet Nautical Boutique, Provisions Gourmet, Lake Effect Nautical Gifts, Primp, GRAY Home & Lifestyle, Golden Rule, Ace General Store, Faribault Woolen Mill, Minnesota Makers, and Big Island Swim & Surf.

-It's 5 o'clock somewhere! Knock back a craft brew at the local watering hole, Excelsior Brewing Co.'s tap room. Driving? Grab a growler to-go.

-Scope out the town's newest boutique hotel, Hotel Excelsior, a 100-year-old restored brick charmer on Water Street. Staycation, anyone?