Make Them Sparkle This Season

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Sparkle Products from Galleria

Glitter: After last year’s holiday season, it’s time to heap it on in any form. Whether bringing a glimmering hostess gift, decking your own halls with shimmering trimmings, or channeling your inner dazzle with diamond earrings, these gift picks are for the life of the party, the glamorous gals, the person who adds glitter to your life.

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Crate & Barrel Glasses Calder coupe (left) and Jaxson rocks (right)

LIQUID GOLD

To make up for a heaping handful of missed celebrations, this year’s festivities demand glasses that sparkle as much as the champagne and tonic spilling over their rims. These gleaming gold pieces are standing by to take your toast to the next level.

Calder coupe glass ($12.95), Jaxson rocks glass ($9.95) both from Crate & Barrel, 952-920-2300

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Free People barette clips

BE DAZZLED

The ’90s are back with barrettes, and they brought along some colored jewels. Tame the flyaways and winter-induced frizz in style with these sparklers.

Rhinestone barrette clips ($16 per pair) from Free People, 952-920-1041

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Beanies from Trail Mark

SOFT MEETS SPARKLE

Give their melons a little extra love this winter with a chic beanie—and glitter details that flaunt style despite puffy jackets.

Après beanie ($99) and ribbon beanie in green ($99), both from Trail Mark, 952-929-1950

Photo courtesy of Rejuvenation Bottle Opener from Rejuvenation

OH DEER!

Whether you’re packaging a sampling of craft beers for the bachelor on your list or putting together a DIY Moscow mule kit for your dearest pal, this shiny bottle opener is just the glam topper every gift is craving.

Gold stag bottle opener ($79) from Rejuvenation, 952-285-6865

Photo courtesy of David Yurman Earrings from David Yurman

ALL THAT GLITTERS

Instead of a sable, we asked Santa Baby to slip these statement studs under the tree. A sparkly earring—like tinsel on a tree—is a festive finishing touch for any occasion.

Angelika flair earrings in 18K yellow gold with diamonds ($5,500) from David Yurman, 952-920-9331

Photo courtesy of Origins Ginger Scent-Sations set from Origins

SKIN SERUM

Even through bone-dry January, this snappy-scented body care set will keep your skin as hydrated and radiant as a steamy July day.

Ginger Scent-Sations body care set ($42) from Origins, 952-929-9518

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Gold Layer Necklace from Free People

CHAIN REACTION

Trade long underwear and thermals for metallic layers that make a statement. This gold goodie dresses up a white sweater or plain dress.

Gold layered necklace ($68) from Free People, 952-920-1041

Photo courtesy of Warby Parker Moriarty Frames from Warby Parker

UP YOUR FRAME GAME

Forget tree toppers, these specs are just the crown needed for a glittering lid or an alluring smokey eye. Gift for yourself? Yes, please.

Moriarty frames in poblano (starting at $145) from Warby Parker, 952-314-7981

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Reed Diffuser from Bluemercury

O CHRISTMAS TREE

This reed diffuser emanates that real tree scent without the hassle (and mess!) of a live pine. And the gold jar is begging to gleam-up your bottle brush tree-topped mantel.

Lafco reed diffuser in frosted pine ($48) from Bluemercury, 952-922-1100

Photo courtesy of Kate Spade Pearl Caviar Earrings from Kate Spade

EAR CANDY

Like the leagues of well-dressed guests at parties, pearls mingle with shiny pink, maroon, and amber in these chandelier earrings. They’re the perfect pairing for holiday get-togethers, but transition easily throughout the year.

Pearl caviar statement earrings ($128) from Kate Spade, 952-920-9950

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Eyeshadow Palette from Bluemercury

I ONLY HAVE EYES FOR…

Take your look from daily to decked out with a dusting of shimmery shadow. Pair it with a sequin top or sleek velvet jumpsuit for New Year’s Eve.

Bobbi Brown Cobblestone Lane eyeshadow palette ($39) from Bluemercury, 952-922-1100

Photo courtesy of Melly Travel Pouch from Melly

SLOPE STYLE

For the avid skiers and chalet crowd on your list, stock a travel pouch with me-moment supplies (think face masks, nail polish, creamy lotion, and chenille socks).

Eat, Sleep, Ski travel pack ($42) from Melly, 952-929-9252

MAKE HER (SPA)RKLE // TIS THE SEASON TO SPA

At the end of the holiday season, all mama wants is a moment to herself. Make her shine like the gem she is with a rack of beauty and skin treats from Lili.

Facials (starting at $100), brow and lash services (starting at $19), makeup application (starting at $50), and manicures (starting at $31), all from Lili Salon Spa, 952-224-3300

