Cozy Up to These Holiday Gift Picks

Cozy Products from Galleria
While we northerners crave summer and humidity many a day, what we’re really known for is our climate’s metamorphosis into a swirling snow globe—the stuff Christmas classics are made of. Though giving a white holiday season is up to Mother Nature (and Santa), these gifts have enough comfy and cozy to make up for it.
Photo courtesy of Tory Burch
Trainer Sneaker from Tory Burch
SNEAK PAST YA
Style and comfort hold hands in these trendy neutral sneakers. Giving jeans or tailored joggers some chic street style or dressing down a ribbed midi dress, these babes are made for walking just about anywhere.
Good Luck Trainer in French pearl, dulce de leche, biscotti ($278) from Tory Burch, 952-929-0020
Photo courtesy of Ampersand
Mug from Ampersand
HOT STUFF
Leave the frightful weather outside and sip on a warm bevvie from this wintery mug, reminiscent of Robert Frost’s famed snowy evening traveler.Editor’s Tip: A stovetop hot cocoa—simply cocoa powder, powdered sugar, and milk—always warms us up from the inside out.
Juliska winter frolic mug ($38) from Ampersand, 952-920-2118
Photo courtesy of J.W. Hulme
Leather Puffer Jacket from J.W. Hulme
LEATHER WEATHER
Showcase your impeccable style with a winter statement piece (because six months of the year, it’s the only thing people see). Puffer jacket, meet your new BFF, leather.
Women’s lambskin puffer jacket in chocolate ($995) from J.W. Hulme, 952-417-6854
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Fairaisle Hat from Sundance
KNIT HIT
Tap into the Scandinavian roots that run deep in these parts with a vibrant nod to their signature fair isle pattern. Top a neutral ’fit with this pom for a splash of color or use it to pull out the pink, burgundy, or blue in your wardrobe.
Nordic Stars pom hat ($48) from Sundance, 952-920-0533
Photo courtesy of Filson
Flannel from Filson
MAD FOR PLAID
Give something you know they’ll wear, like this snazzy flannel, just in time for the festivities. Editor’s Tip: Ladies, borrow his shirt and layer over your cropped T and leggings for a cozy post-holiday stay-home look.
Alaskan Guide flannel shirt in red ($135) from Filson, 612-338-5506
Photo courtesy of J.W. Hulme
Mail Bag from J.W. Hulme
BROWN BAGGING IT
Santa isn’t the only one with a cool brown tote this year. Striking a balance of practicality and style, this mail bag is what’s missing from his back-to-work look.
Bison mail bag in whiskey ($695) from J.W. Hulme, 952-417-6854
Photo courtesy of NIC+ZOE
Gray Sweater from NIC+ZOE
GOING GRAY
Say goodbye to your cliché gingerbread sweater and adopt this cozy ensemble, perfect for soaking in snowy days all season long or cozying up fireside with a cup of the good stuff.
Falling Stars sweater ($158), Hat Attack cashmere cuff pom hat ($120) both from NIC+ZOE, 508-907-6234
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Pendelton Baseball Hat from Jaxon Grey
HATS OFF
Come snowy season, you won’t want to take off this Sherpa-lined baseball baby. And what better way to cover work-from-home hair?
Pendelton earflap hat ($59) from Jaxon Grey, 952-219-7289
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Patterned Socks from Hammer Made
FOR YOUR MISTLETOES
Stocking stuffers, anyone? Make playing footsie a little more fun with these prints for his piggies.
Patterned socks ($10.50 each) from Hammer Made, 952-681-2534
Photo courtesy of Rejuvenation
Walnut Clock from Rejuvenation
JUST IN TIME
For the person constantly herding the fam out the door and making sure everyone arrives on time, here’s a helpful hint to hang at home. Plus, a warm wood accent is the perfect addition to any hygge space.
Pace walnut cuckoo clock ($399) from Rejuvenation, 952-285-6865
