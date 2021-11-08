Cozy Up to These Holiday Gift Picks

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



While we northerners crave summer and humidity many a day, what we’re really known for is our climate’s metamorphosis into a swirling snow globe—the stuff Christmas classics are made of. Though giving a white holiday season is up to Mother Nature (and Santa), these gifts have enough comfy and cozy to make up for it.

Photo courtesy of Tory Burch Trainer Sneaker from Tory Burch

SNEAK PAST YA

Style and comfort hold hands in these trendy neutral sneakers. Giving jeans or tailored joggers some chic street style or dressing down a ribbed midi dress, these babes are made for walking just about anywhere.

Good Luck Trainer in French pearl, dulce de leche, biscotti ($278) from Tory Burch, 952-929-0020

Photo courtesy of Ampersand Mug from Ampersand

HOT STUFF

Leave the frightful weather outside and sip on a warm bevvie from this wintery mug, reminiscent of Robert Frost’s famed snowy evening traveler.Editor’s Tip: A stovetop hot cocoa—simply cocoa powder, powdered sugar, and milk—always warms us up from the inside out.

Juliska winter frolic mug ($38) from Ampersand, 952-920-2118

Photo courtesy of J.W. Hulme Leather Puffer Jacket from J.W. Hulme

LEATHER WEATHER

Showcase your impeccable style with a winter statement piece (because six months of the year, it’s the only thing people see). Puffer jacket, meet your new BFF, leather.

Women’s lambskin puffer jacket in chocolate ($995) from J.W. Hulme, 952-417-6854

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Fairaisle Hat from Sundance

KNIT HIT

Tap into the Scandinavian roots that run deep in these parts with a vibrant nod to their signature fair isle pattern. Top a neutral ’fit with this pom for a splash of color or use it to pull out the pink, burgundy, or blue in your wardrobe.

Nordic Stars pom hat ($48) from Sundance, 952-920-0533

Photo courtesy of Filson Flannel from Filson

MAD FOR PLAID

Give something you know they’ll wear, like this snazzy flannel, just in time for the festivities. Editor’s Tip: Ladies, borrow his shirt and layer over your cropped T and leggings for a cozy post-holiday stay-home look.

Alaskan Guide flannel shirt in red ($135) from Filson, 612-338-5506

Photo courtesy of J.W. Hulme Mail Bag from J.W. Hulme

BROWN BAGGING IT

Santa isn’t the only one with a cool brown tote this year. Striking a balance of practicality and style, this mail bag is what’s missing from his back-to-work look.

Bison mail bag in whiskey ($695) from J.W. Hulme, 952-417-6854

Photo courtesy of NIC+ZOE Gray Sweater from NIC+ZOE

GOING GRAY

Say goodbye to your cliché gingerbread sweater and adopt this cozy ensemble, perfect for soaking in snowy days all season long or cozying up fireside with a cup of the good stuff.

Falling Stars sweater ($158), Hat Attack cashmere cuff pom hat ($120) both from NIC+ZOE, 508-907-6234

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Pendelton Baseball Hat from Jaxon Grey

HATS OFF

Come snowy season, you won’t want to take off this Sherpa-lined baseball baby. And what better way to cover work-from-home hair?

Pendelton earflap hat ($59) from Jaxon Grey, 952-219-7289

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Patterned Socks from Hammer Made

FOR YOUR MISTLETOES

Stocking stuffers, anyone? Make playing footsie a little more fun with these prints for his piggies.

Patterned socks ($10.50 each) from Hammer Made, 952-681-2534

Photo courtesy of Rejuvenation Walnut Clock from Rejuvenation

JUST IN TIME

For the person constantly herding the fam out the door and making sure everyone arrives on time, here’s a helpful hint to hang at home. Plus, a warm wood accent is the perfect addition to any hygge space.

Pace walnut cuckoo clock ($399) from Rejuvenation, 952-285-6865

