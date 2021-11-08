Brighten Your Gift Game

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Bright Products from Galleria

For the darkest months of the year, we need an arsenal of cheerful colors and patterns with pizzazz to shed some light. These brilliant ideas will perk up your list and paint the holidays red (among other colors). Say hello to your gifting glow-up.

Photo courtesy of Tory Burch Jeweled Bag from Tory Burch

GOLDEN HOUR

To cure red-and-green fatigue, this marigold stunner is stepping in. An all-seasons statement for the fashionista in your life or the already-has-everything on your list.

Eleanor Brocade jeweled logo small convertible bag in sunset bonfire ($748) from Tory Burch, 952-929-0020

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Loon Belt from Twill

A BIT LOONIE

You’re sure to brighten spirits when you tout your true northerner status with a belt featuring our state bird. Bonus points (and laughs) if you can imitate a loon’s warble.

Embroidered loon belt ($190) from Twill, 952-922-2711

Photo courtesy of Ampersand Candle from Ampersand

APRÈS AT HOME

Making your holidays—quite literally—bright, this candle lends an air of merriment and glamour to any room. Sandalwood, leather, and frankincense bring the warm feeling of chalet-bound afternoons to your home. Best smelled alongside warm mugs and bubbling laughter.

Lafco Feu de Bois candle in Ski House scent ($65) from Ampersand, 952-920-2118

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Color Block Slippers from Pumpz

HAPPY FEET

Much like the jiving cartoon penguin, slipping into these furry, color block slippers on a blizzarding morning will lift your spirits from the ground up. Warning: May cause dancing in the living room.

Faux fur color block slippers ($300) from Pumpz, 952-926-2252

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Red Wine and Champagne Glasses from Crate & Barrel

CHEERS IN CRIMSON

From stemware to footwear, we prefer our holiday season red all over. The only thing on our agenda is raising a rose-stained glass of bubbles to auld lang syne (ahem, 2019) with pals we haven’t seen in a holiday season or so.

Oregon red wine glass ($8.95) and Oregon red champagne glass ($8.95), both from Crate & Barrel, 952-920-2300

Photo courtesy of NIC+ZOE Sweater and mittens from NIC+ZOE

GETTING WARMER

Nothing says Up North more than (you guessed it!) a sweater-mittens combo. Whether you’re sleighing in the snow or cruising the local light scene, this striped starlet is festivity-ready with a dash of red.

Cozy up striped sweater ($148) and Amato zipper mittens with faux fur mouton cuff ($128) both from NIC+ZOE, 508-907-6234

Photo courtesy of Shinola Leather Belt Bag from Shinola

RED HOT

Calling all trendsetters! A belt bag keeps your mitten-clad hands free for long-awaited hugs and adds a stylish cinch to the waist of your chosen holiday look.

Red leather belt bag ($325) from Shinola, 612-338-5493

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Quilted Denim Purse from Pumpz

I’LL BE SO BLUE

Embrace the icy season with a cool blue bag for your winter party lineup. And for those craving a spin on the traditional holiday color match, red intertwines with pink to frost this denim bag with a sprinkle of spirit.

Parker thatch handbag ($398) from Pumpz, 952-926-2252

Find these gifts and more at Galleria, galleriaedina.com