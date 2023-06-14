Henri Home Expands East

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Henri Interiors

Since launching just four years ago, St. Paul–based Henri Interiors design studio has made a name for itself, with a knack for nailing a modern coastal vibe for high-profile clients like NFL player Kyle Rudolph. Then, in 2022, principal designer Amanda Lorenz opened a Henri Home store in Wayzata.

Now Lorenz has jumped on the opportunity to snatch a space in the neighborhood where she both lives and plays—St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill. Just blocks from some of her go-to spots, like The French Hen Cafe, Claddagh Coffee, Primp Boutique, and Mother Co., and soon next-door neighbors with Marc Heu Pâtisserie Paris, Henri Home’s St. Paul digs have a bit more city “grit” than its Wayzata sister.

Flush with furniture, accessories, art, and apothecary goods, the space is a minimalist’s design dream, where neutrals meet deep desert hues, contemporary graphic patterns, and soft textures. Pieces handpicked by its team of women designers—checkered mushroom lamps, fair-trade hand-blown glassware, vintage pottery, and art prints of iconic musicians—lend a designer stamp of approval for a spring refresh.

164 N. Dale St., St. Paul