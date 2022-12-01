Guiding Light

If Minneapolis isn’t the first place you think of when it comes to cutting edge glass artistry, that all might change. The local design studio Hennepin Made is putting the Twin Cities on the map as a center of creativity and innovation in the field. Founded by two artists, Jackson Schwartz and Joe Limpert, Hennepin Made is now attracting talent to Minneapolis from all over the country. Focusing on signature collections of lighting fixtures, the studio is proud to distinguish itself from mass produced competitors, crafting each piece by hand.

"Everything at Hennepin Made is designed, welded, blown, and sculpted by a crew of artisans. We make space for imagination – for makers to do their best work." - Jackson Schwartz, Co-Founder

While “sustainable” has become a buzzword with countless brands, Hennepin Made can prove that they truly are. The studio is at the intersection of traditional craft and modern technology. They source the cleanest glass in the world from Sweden, known for having some of the strictest standards for environmentalism. Each choice for crafting glass is carefully considered. For example, they opt for smaller glass pellets to reduce heating time and energy consumption. Their vertically integrated factory allows them to quickly adapt new technology and address key issues at a faster pace.

Always seeking to foster and integrate community, the Hennepin Made campus is also home to the Glass House, a multi-functional cultural hub that hosts events for showcasing local artists, musicians and designers. Connecting and collaborating with local businesses, you can find the studio’s wares in local spaces including the restaurant Owamni by the Sioux Chef, the wellness center Watershed, Spoon & Stable, and many others. Truly transparent, Hennepin Made has recently released profiles of their small team of elite glassblowers, infusing the experience with humanity and connection.

In the spirit of community, their doors are always open. See the glass pieces at any time by booking a viewing of the studio & showroom. Prepare to see things in a whole new light.