Round Up: Good Tidings

Ideas to up your host-gifting game. Remember, sometimes it’s the little things that spark the biggest joy.

by

Pretty crackers (prefilled with Italian candies) and festive cones (to fill yourself) are handmade by local brand Myrtle Sletta. As shown, $10–$12 each, from A Rare Bird AntiquesMpls., 612-707-0514

Darling felted mushroom tops on wood stems—loop one around the neck of a bottle. $4–$7 each, from Brick and Linen, Stillwater, 651-294-1144, and Wayzata, 952-444-6255

Bake (or buy) a loaf of bread and deliver it in a linen bag. Bread bag $20, from Alma Provisions, Mpls.,612-895-1251

Opt for decorative matches or a snuffer as an alternative to a candle. Matches $7, also from Brick and Linen; brass candle snuffer $18, also from Alma Provisions

