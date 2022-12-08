Round Up: Good Tidings

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Glad Tidings

Pretty crackers (prefilled with Italian candies) and festive cones (to fill yourself) are handmade by local brand Myrtle Sletta. As shown, $10–$12 each, from A Rare Bird Antiques, Mpls., 612-707-0514

Darling felted mushroom tops on wood stems—loop one around the neck of a bottle. $4–$7 each, from Brick and Linen, Stillwater, 651-294-1144, and Wayzata, 952-444-6255

Bake (or buy) a loaf of bread and deliver it in a linen bag. Bread bag $20, from Alma Provisions, Mpls.,612-895-1251

Opt for decorative matches or a snuffer as an alternative to a candle. Matches $7, also from Brick and Linen; brass candle snuffer $18, also from Alma Provisions