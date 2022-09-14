Good Stuff: Work Hard and Carry On!

Photos courtesy of noted retailers
State backpack from East West Girl
Girl on the go Start school in style. State backpack ($110), from East West Girl, 3931 Market St., Edina, 952-324-0693
Bembien tote from Madewell
Trend alert Caning adds an organic, natural vibe. Bembien tote ($320), from Madewell, multiple metro locations, madewell.com
B.May shoulder bag from Grethen House
Modern take Consider this understated camo a neutral. B.May shoulder bag ($695), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725
Clare V. backpack from Gray Home and Lifestyle
Stylish suede tote or backpack? You decide. Clare V. backpack ($425), from Gray Home and Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior,952-474-9150
Briefcase from J.W. Hulme Co.
Investment piece A leather staple designed to last. Briefcase ($895), from J.W. Hulme Co.,867 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-225-5709
Rylee and Cru backpack from Pacifier
Baby’s first backpack Extra storage for snacks and gadgets. Rylee and Cru backpack ($64), from Pacifier, multiple metro locations, pacifierkids.com
A coated canvas for withstanding the elements. Briefcase from Filson
Heritage hunk A coated canvas for withstanding the elements. Briefcase ($360), from Filson, Galleria, 612-338-5506
Wool tote from Twill
Ski-U-Mah! Rep your roots—or alma mater. Wool tote ($295), from Twill, Galleria, 952-922-2711
“Francesca” backpack from Austin Fowler
TSA-approved Fashion meets function with a built-in laptop and luggage sleeve. “Francesca” backpack ($288), from Austin Fowler, austinfowler.com