Good Stuff: We’re Hooked!

Add a touch of texture to your looks—crochet’s made a comeback with fresh takes on classics.

by

×

1 of 9

Emilia Bianela crochet tote from Greenhouse Salon and Shop

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Emilia Bianela crochet tote from Greenhouse Salon and Shop

Handmade, with love: Support local artists while sporting your goods. Emilia Bianela tote ($75) from Greenhouse Salon and Shop, 408 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Mpls., 612-377-4179

×

2 of 9

Knit potholder from Curiosity

Photo courtesy Curiosity

Knit potholder from Curiosity

Be held: The kitchen essential everyone needs. Knit pot holder ($10) from Curiosity, 1228 NE 2nd St., Mpls., 612-315-3380

×

3 of 9

White belt with crochet trim from Anthropologie

Photo courtesy Anthropologie

White belt with crochet trim from Anthropologie

Elevated accessory: Wrap your waist in the trend. Belt ($90) from Anthropologie

×

4 of 9

Cheengoo hand-chrocheted pink donut rattle from Curiosity

Photo courtesy Curiosity

Cheengoo hand-chrocheted pink donut rattle from Curiosity

Shake it, baby: Your little can play in style. Cheengoo donut rattle ($15) from Curiosity

×

5 of 9

Alemais dress from Nordstrom

Photo courtesy Nordstrom

Alemais dress from Nordstrom

Flower power: Rock it over your bathing suit or with a slip for a summer date night. Alemais dress ($495) from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com

×

6 of 9

Lug sole crochet sneakers from Free People

Photo courtesy Free People

Lug sole crochet sneakers from Free People

Fancy feet: Lug sole and crochet make this sneak a win-win. Sneakers ($138) from Free People, Mall of America and Galleria, freepeople.com

×

7 of 9

Farm Rio cardigan sweater from Serge and Jane

Photo courtesy Serge and Jane

Farm Rio cardigan sweater from Serge and Jane

Not your grandma’s sweater: And not for the color-averse. Farm Rio cardigan ($255) from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638

×

8 of 9

Pink sheet set with crochet detailing from Anthropologie

Photo courtesy Anthropologie

Pink sheet set with crochet detailing from Anthropologie

Sweet dreams: Bring the trend to the bedroom. Sheet set (starting at $248) from Anthropologie, multiple metro locations, anthropologie.com

×

9 of 9

Love Binetti Green clutch from Bean and Ro

Photo courtesy Bean and Ro

Love Binetti Green clutch from Bean and Ro

Arm candy: Perfect for a night on the town. Love Binetti clutch ($225) from Bean and Ro, 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411

Mpls.St.Paul Daily Edit

Sign up for our daily newsletter.