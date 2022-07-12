Good Stuff: We’re Hooked!

1 of 9
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Emilia Bianela crochet tote from Greenhouse Salon and Shop
Handmade, with love: Support local artists while sporting your goods. Emilia Bianela tote ($75) from Greenhouse Salon and Shop, 408 Cedar Lake Rd. S., Mpls., 612-377-4179
2 of 9
Photo courtesy Curiosity
Knit potholder from Curiosity
Be held: The kitchen essential everyone needs. Knit pot holder ($10) from Curiosity, 1228 NE 2nd St., Mpls., 612-315-3380
3 of 9
Photo courtesy Anthropologie
White belt with crochet trim from Anthropologie
Elevated accessory: Wrap your waist in the trend. Belt ($90) from Anthropologie
4 of 9
Photo courtesy Curiosity
Cheengoo hand-chrocheted pink donut rattle from Curiosity
Shake it, baby: Your little can play in style. Cheengoo donut rattle ($15) from Curiosity
5 of 9
Photo courtesy Nordstrom
Alemais dress from Nordstrom
Flower power: Rock it over your bathing suit or with a slip for a summer date night. Alemais dress ($495) from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com
6 of 9
Photo courtesy Free People
Lug sole crochet sneakers from Free People
Fancy feet: Lug sole and crochet make this sneak a win-win. Sneakers ($138) from Free People, Mall of America and Galleria, freepeople.com
7 of 9
Photo courtesy Serge and Jane
Farm Rio cardigan sweater from Serge and Jane
Not your grandma’s sweater: And not for the color-averse. Farm Rio cardigan ($255) from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638
8 of 9
Photo courtesy Anthropologie
Pink sheet set with crochet detailing from Anthropologie
Sweet dreams: Bring the trend to the bedroom. Sheet set (starting at $248) from Anthropologie, multiple metro locations, anthropologie.com
9 of 9
Photo courtesy Bean and Ro
Love Binetti Green clutch from Bean and Ro
Arm candy: Perfect for a night on the town. Love Binetti clutch ($225) from Bean and Ro, 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411