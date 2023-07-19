Good Stuff: The Great Outdoors

1 of 10
Morning Mantra
No bad hairdays. Z Supply “Good Vibes” hat ($35), from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663
The Essentials
Fanny or crossbody? You decide. Topo Designs hippack ($60), from Scout, West Seventh and 50th & France, 952-513-7269
Three-in-One
Cargos, with a twist. Zip-off pant ($118), from Outdoor Voices, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., outdoorvoices.com
Buzzy Brand
Keep your bevs hot or cold. Stanley “Classic Legendary” bottle ($42), also from Scout
Your Back’s BFF
This one’s made from 21 recycled plastic bottles. Kind Bag backpack ($75), from 14Hill Gift Shop, 4737 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-3606
Locally Made
Customize your ride from this Nordeast-based brand. “She Devil” bike ($1,050), from Handsome Cycles, 1620 Central Ave.NE, Mpls., 612-353-4035
Go Glamping
Lunch alfresco is always a good idea. Heating and Plumbing London waterproof blanket ($245), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682
Fuel Up
Bring it on the boat or to the park. Icemule cooler ($110), from Midwest Mountaineering, 309 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., 612-339-3433
Fresh Kicks
These water-resistant sneaks have extra grip. Sneakers ($145), from Allbirds, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-682-4704
Porch Perks
A sunny addition to the cabin. “Go Outside” pillow ($48), by Hobby House Wool Works, from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com