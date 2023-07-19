Good Stuff: The Great Outdoors

Summer’s short. Gear up and get out to explore our Land of 10,000 Lakes.

by

×

1 of 10

hat

Photos courtesy of noted retailers

hat

Morning Mantra 

No bad hairdays. Z Supply “Good Vibes” hat ($35), from Statement Boutique212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663

×

2 of 10

fanny-pack

fanny-pack

The Essentials 

Fanny or crossbody? You decide. Topo Designs hippack ($60), from Scout, West Seventh and 50th & France, 952-513-7269 

×

3 of 10

pants

pants

Three-in-One 

Cargos, with a twist. Zip-off pant ($118), from Outdoor Voices, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., outdoorvoices.com

×

4 of 10

thermos

thermos

Buzzy Brand 

Keep your bevs hot or cold. Stanley “Classic Legendary” bottle ($42), also from Scout

×

5 of 10

bag

bag

Your Back’s BFF 

This one’s made from 21 recycled plastic bottles. Kind Bag backpack ($75), from 14Hill Gift Shop4737 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-3606

×

6 of 10

bike

bike

Locally Made 

Customize your ride from this Nordeast-based brand. “She Devil” bike ($1,050), from Handsome Cycles, 1620 Central Ave.NE, Mpls., 612-353-4035

×

7 of 10

blanket

blanket

Go Glamping 

Lunch alfresco is always a good idea. Heating and Plumbing London waterproof blanket ($245), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

×

8 of 10

cooler

cooler

Fuel Up 

Bring it on the boat or to the park. Icemule cooler ($110), from Midwest Mountaineering, 309 Cedar Ave. S., Mpls., 612-339-3433

×

9 of 10

shoe

shoe

Fresh Kicks 

These water-resistant sneaks have extra grip. Sneakers ($145), from Allbirds, 219 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-682-4704

×

10 of 10

pillow

pillow

Porch Perks 

A sunny addition to the cabin. “Go Outside” pillow ($48), by Hobby House Wool Works, from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com