Good Stuff: Standout Stripes

One of our favorite motifs gets a bold and bright makeover for spring.

Photo courtesy of Julia Moss Designs

Summer soiree. A linen worth adding to the entertaining repertoire. Summerill and Bishop linen napkin ($40), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

Photo courtesy of Nordstrom

Four score. Freshen up the sofa with a pop-of-color pillow. Dusen Dusen pillow ($98), from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com

Photo courtesy of Gray Home and Lifestyle

In the bag. A new carryall is a rite of passage for spring. Clare V. crossbody ($375), from Gray Home and Lifestyle, 264 Water St., Excelsior, 952-474-9150

Photo courtesy of Pacifier

Posh peanut. Let your little get in on the trend. Grech & Co. sunglasses ($31) and Copper Pearl bibs ($8 each), from Pacifier, multiple metro locations, pacifierkids.com

Photo courtesy of Grethen House

The “it” knit. What’s more chic than a color-block crew? White and Warren sweater ($295), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725

Photo courtesy of Serge and Jane

Statement skirt. A piece worth packing for your warm-weather getaway. Farm Rio skirt ($160), from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638

Photo courtesy of The Store at Mia

Singing in the rain. Who says rain gear can’t be sunny? Dusen Dusen x Areaware umbrella ($50), from The Store at Mia, 2400 3rd Ave. S., Mpls., 612-870-3100

Photo courtesy of Hammer Made

Dapper dude. From workplace to weekend. Short-sleeve button-down shirt ($90), from Hammer Made, multiple metro locations, hammermade.com

