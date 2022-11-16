Good Stuff: Serve It Up

Elevate your holiday hosting game with tablewares that pack a punch. Add a distinctive piece to your current mix—or choose a focal point and build from there.

Ceramic Flower Frog

Courtesy of The Olive Branch

The possibilities are nearly endless! The Floral Society ceramic flower frog and taper holder ($134), from The Olive Branch, 1832 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul, 651-600-3058

Salad Servers

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Stunners sure to spark a conversation. Lily Juliet salad servers ($150), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

Floral Plate

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Mix and match patterns and colors for an eclectic table. Ilaria.I dessert plate ($25), from Senti, 3922 W. 50th St., Edina, 612-757-6373

Decanter

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Just add whiskey—and a few friends.Estelle decanter ($160), from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329

Tablecloth

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Ditch the solid for a pretty print created in India by artists with disabilities. Sustainable Threads tablecloth ($88), also from The Olive Branch

Gravy Boat

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Who says serving vessels can’t be tabletop sculptures, too? Homa Studios gravy boat ($60), from Stranger and Co., 3929 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com

Wooden Bowl

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Use it as an everyday fruit bowl or showstopper centerpiece. Sobremesa bowl ($150), also from Stranger and Co.

Pitcher

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

A hint of matte here and there can modernize a gilded tablescape. Manufacture de Digoin pitcher ($145), from Flotsam and Fork, flotsamandfork.com

Trivet

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

The star anise shape adds spirit even when not in use. Masanori Masuda trivet ($60), from The Foundry Home Goods, 110 5th Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-333-8484

