Good Stuff: Serve It Up

Ceramic Flower Frog
The possibilities are nearly endless! The Floral Society ceramic flower frog and taper holder ($134), from The Olive Branch, 1832 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul, 651-600-3058
Salad Servers
Stunners sure to spark a conversation. Lily Juliet salad servers ($150), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682
Floral Plate
Mix and match patterns and colors for an eclectic table. Ilaria.I dessert plate ($25), from Senti, 3922 W. 50th St., Edina, 612-757-6373
Decanter
Just add whiskey—and a few friends.Estelle decanter ($160), from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329
Tablecloth
Ditch the solid for a pretty print created in India by artists with disabilities. Sustainable Threads tablecloth ($88), also from The Olive Branch
Gravy Boat
Who says serving vessels can’t be tabletop sculptures, too? Homa Studios gravy boat ($60), from Stranger and Co., 3929 Market St., Edina, strangerandco.com
Wooden Bowl
Use it as an everyday fruit bowl or showstopper centerpiece. Sobremesa bowl ($150), also from Stranger and Co.
Pitcher
A hint of matte here and there can modernize a gilded tablescape. Manufacture de Digoin pitcher ($145), from Flotsam and Fork, flotsamandfork.com
Trivet
The star anise shape adds spirit even when not in use. Masanori Masuda trivet ($60), from The Foundry Home Goods, 110 5th Ave. SE, Mpls., 612-333-8484