Good Stuff: Roll Call

Packing pal: So long, Zoom class! Go from bus stop to weekend with this Swedish-made favorite, designed with form and function in mind. Mini backpack ($70), by Fjällräven, Grand Ave. and Mall of America, fjallraven.com
Savvy snacking: Fill hungry bellies with a bento box—AKA the supermom trend du jour. Bento set ($28), from Umei, 903 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-239-0056
Personalize it! A grade-A accessories bundle. Homework holder, tablet case, and pencil case ($75), from Pottery Barn Kids, Galleria, potterybarnkids.com
Classroom cool: A unisex style that’s as comfy as it is timeless. Kids’ Chuck Taylor sneaker ($35), by Converse, also from Nordstrom
Block out the blue: Look cool while reducing eye strain. Percey glasses ($95), from Warby Parker, North Loop, Mall of America, and Galleria, warbyparker.com
Desert vibes: Your teeny will be the envy of the lunchroom. Cactus lunch satchel ($34), by The Somewhere Co., from Pacifier, multiple metro locations, pacifierkids.com
Clear view: Brighten the dullest of days. Clear dome umbrella ($30), by ShedRain, also from Nordstrom
Splashproof: Withstand the elements while looking bright and sunny. Hooded rain jacket ($95–$100), by Hunter, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com