Good Stuff: Road Trip Regalia

Photos by Caitlin Abrams
green shirt with tee shirt
Commute Comfort: Get dressed for any journey. Stretch canvas shirt ($98), by Topo Designs, from Jaxon Grey, North Loop and Galleria, 612-399-9973; and tee ($32), by Spoonful of Faith, spoonfuloffaith.com
keychain
Grow Places: Don’t leaf your plants behind! Plant parenting has never been easier thanks to this key chain ($18), by Hemleva, from Carousel and Folk, 3109 E. 42nd St., Mpls., carouselandfolk.com
first aid kit
Road Warrior: Be prepared to battle bumps and bruises wherever the road may lead (memories included). First aid kit ($25), by Welly, from Target
food wraps
Biodegradable Byway: Stay on the sustainability track with reusable beeswax food wraps ($24), by Meli Wraps, from Golden Rule Gallery, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098
Quick pack
Pack Light: Keep organization in the driver’s seat and navigate your necessities with ease. Mini Quick Pack ($55), by Topo Designs, also from Jaxon Grey
Sunglasses
Your Journey Looks Spec-tacular: Keep your eyes on the road in these polarized sunglasses ($98), by Sunski, from Jaxon Grey
candied fruit
Sweet Escape: Fuel your ride in the fast lane. Fruit slices ($7), from Regina’s Candies, St. Paul and West St. Paul, 651-698-8603
word search book
Mind Games That Won’t Take A Toll: Word search book ($9) and pen ($17), from Patina, multiple locations