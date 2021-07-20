Good Stuff: Road Trip Regalia

Time to pack your bags—we’re ready to hit the asphalt for adventure and taking the scenic route with locally sourced essentials.

green shirt with tee shirt

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Commute Comfort: Get dressed for any journey. Stretch canvas shirt ($98), by Topo Designs, from Jaxon Grey, North Loop and Galleria, 612-399-9973; and tee ($32), by Spoonful of Faith, spoonfuloffaith.com

keychain

Grow Places: Don’t leaf your plants behind! Plant parenting has never been easier thanks to this key chain ($18), by Hemleva, from Carousel and Folk, 3109 E. 42nd St., Mpls., carouselandfolk.com

first aid kit

Road Warrior: Be prepared to battle bumps and bruises wherever the road may lead (memories included). First aid kit ($25), by Welly, from Target

food wraps

Biodegradable Byway: Stay on the sustainability track with reusable beeswax food wraps ($24), by Meli Wraps, from Golden Rule Gallery, 350 Water St., Excelsior, 612-598-2098

Quick pack

Pack Light: Keep organization in the driver’s seat and navigate your necessities with ease. Mini Quick Pack ($55), by Topo Designs, also from Jaxon Grey

Sunglasses

Your Journey Looks Spec-tacular: Keep your eyes on the road in these polarized sunglasses ($98), by Sunski, from Jaxon Grey

candied fruit

Sweet Escape: Fuel your ride in the fast lane. Fruit slices ($7), from Regina’s Candies, St. Paul and West St. Paul, 651-698-8603

word search book

Mind Games That Won’t Take A Toll: Word search book ($9) and pen ($17), from Patina, multiple locations