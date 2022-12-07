Good Stuff: Perfect Presents

1 of 7
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
MN Knit Hat
Minnesotans love local-themed gear, dontcha know? Knit hat ($22), from I Like You, 1955 NE Johnson St., Mpls., 612-208-0249, and 416 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-340-9710
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Light-up Tree
The holidays need a little sparkle. Light-up tree ($55), from Ampersand, Galleria, Edina, 952-920-2118
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Tina Frey Designs Vase
Beautiful with or without flowers—a real showstopper. Tina Frey Designs vase ($236), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
National Park Playing Cards
An outdoor lover’s perfect stocking stuffer. Protect Our National Parks playing cards ($25), from 14 Hill, 4737 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-3606
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
M Periodic Table Tray
Scientifically proven to be a great gift. Dishique Minnesota periodic table tray ($85), also from Ampersand
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Onno Candles
Splurge alert: Luxe candles never go out of style. Onno candle (starting at $165), from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
Terry Cloth Bag
Add some flair to someone’s grip. Custom terry cloth bag (starting at $40), from Bean and Ro, 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411