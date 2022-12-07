Good Stuff: Perfect Presents

Here’s a secret: Retailers know months in advance what the year’s hot-ticket gifts will be. From personalized accessories to Minnesota love, this is what our local gifting mavens are forecasting for gifting season 2022.

by

×

1 of 7

MN Knit Hat

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

MN Knit Hat

Minnesotans love local-themed gear, dontcha know? Knit hat ($22), from I Like You, 1955 NE Johnson St., Mpls., 612-208-0249, and 416 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-340-9710

×

2 of 7

Light-up Tree

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Light-up Tree

The holidays need a little sparkle. Light-up tree ($55), from Ampersand, Galleria, Edina, 952-920-2118

×

3 of 7

Tina Frey Designs Vase

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Tina Frey Designs Vase

Beautiful with or without flowers—a real showstopper. Tina Frey Designs vase ($236), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

×

4 of 7

National Park Playing Cards

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

National Park Playing Cards

An outdoor lover’s perfect stocking stuffer. Protect Our National Parks playing cards ($25), from 14 Hill, 4737 Chicago Ave. S., Mpls., 612-886-3606

×

5 of 7

M Periodic Table Tray

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

M Periodic Table Tray

Scientifically proven to be a great gift. Dishique Minnesota periodic table tray ($85), also from Ampersand

×

6 of 7

Onno Candles

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Onno Candles

Splurge alert: Luxe candles never go out of style. Onno candle (starting at $165), from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329

×

7 of 7

Terry Cloth Bag

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

Terry Cloth Bag

Add some flair to someone’s grip. Custom terry cloth bag (starting at $40), from Bean and Ro, 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411

Mpls.St.Paul Daily Edit

Sign up for our daily newsletter.