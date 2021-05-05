Good Stuff: Pantone's Color(s) of the Year Edition

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Yellow products that go with this years Pantone yellow Impress guests at your next patio party with nonalcoholic turmeric ginger mule ($9), from Golden Rule. We have a candy crush on the lacquer-like finish: sphere ball candle ($70) and figurine ($95), from Julia Moss Designs. Chocolate bar ($7), beeswax taper candles ($12, set of two), and vintage vase ($60), all from Golden Rule Gallery, 350 Water St., Excelsior; Turkish towel ($38) and striped Turkish towel ($28), both from Coccinella, 50th & France; acrylic pitcher ($75), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata; zipper pouch ($20), from Ūmei, 903 N. 5th St., Mpls.

We Twin Citians can certainly appreciate perfect pairings, and that’s exactly what Pantone did with the naming of Illuminating and Ultimate Gray as its 2021 Color of the Year. Go bold with tabletop trinkets, or inject just the right amount of happy into your closet. Color-averse? Tuck a pouch with punch into your gray backpack for farmers’ market excursions, and nab some lemons to fill a favorite bowl. Lemonade indeed!