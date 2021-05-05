Good Stuff: Pantone's Color(s) of the Year Edition

Prepare for brighter days ahead with goods inspired by Pantone.

by

We Twin Citians can certainly appreciate perfect pairings, and that’s exactly what Pantone did with the naming of Illuminating and Ultimate Gray as its 2021 Color of the Year. Go bold with tabletop trinkets, or inject just the right amount of happy into your closet. Color-averse? Tuck a pouch with punch into your gray backpack for farmers’ market excursions, and nab some lemons to fill a favorite bowl. Lemonade indeed! 