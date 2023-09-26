Good Stuff: New Fall Classics

Everyday clothes executed in best-in-class fabrics meet smart and sensible layering for a fuss-free fall.

Photos courtesy of noted retailers

Penny Lane Vibes

Shearling—faux or real—is a no-brainer for any Minnesotan. Shearling and leather jacket ($698), from Kate Spade, Galleria, 952-920-9950

simple-and-sleek

Simple and Sleek

When it comes to skirts, it’s all about the midi and maxi lengths. Wilfred vegan leather skirt ($128), from Aritzia, Mall of America, aritzia.com

cowboy-cool

Cowboy Cool

A subtle western nod gives a casual-chic spin to any ’fit. Frēda Salvador boot ($395), from Requisite, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7387

perfect-plaid

Perfect Plaid

Vivienne Westwood plaid is practically a fall rite of passage. Staud blazer ($495) and trousers ($295), from Bumbershute, 3811 W. 50th St., Mpls., 952-475-2684

instant-promotion

Instant Promotion

Crisp, boardroom-approved looks dominated the fall/winter2023 catwalks. Staud sweaterdress ($395), from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com

lady-in-red

Lady in Red

Move over, Barbie pink; the candy apple hue is taking over. Loafer ($298), from Tory Burch, Galleria, 952-929-0020

high-shine

High Shine

Gold or silver—pick your metallic poison. Golden Goose bag ($440), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725; Gia Borghini mule ($360), from Bluebird, 3909 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-322-0813

stealth-wealth

Stealth Wealth 

This tweed button-front blazer screams Sofia Richie. Babaton jacket ($228), also from Aritzia

sparkle-and-shine

Sparkle and Shine

Swap your dainty gold chain for a little more pizzazz. N°21 beaded bracelet ($130), also from Grethen House

detailed-denim

Detailed Denim

Opt for a style with pleats, pockets, and a looser fit. Paige jeans ($249), from Evereve, multiple metro locations, evereve.com