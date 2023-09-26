Good Stuff: New Fall Classics

1 of 10
Penny Lane Vibes
Shearling—faux or real—is a no-brainer for any Minnesotan. Shearling and leather jacket ($698), from Kate Spade, Galleria, 952-920-9950
Simple and Sleek
When it comes to skirts, it’s all about the midi and maxi lengths. Wilfred vegan leather skirt ($128), from Aritzia, Mall of America, aritzia.com
Cowboy Cool
A subtle western nod gives a casual-chic spin to any ’fit. Frēda Salvador boot ($395), from Requisite, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7387
Perfect Plaid
Vivienne Westwood plaid is practically a fall rite of passage. Staud blazer ($495) and trousers ($295), from Bumbershute, 3811 W. 50th St., Mpls., 952-475-2684
Instant Promotion
Crisp, boardroom-approved looks dominated the fall/winter2023 catwalks. Staud sweaterdress ($395), from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com
Lady in Red
Move over, Barbie pink; the candy apple hue is taking over. Loafer ($298), from Tory Burch, Galleria, 952-929-0020
High Shine
Gold or silver—pick your metallic poison. Golden Goose bag ($440), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725; Gia Borghini mule ($360), from Bluebird, 3909 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-322-0813
Stealth Wealth
This tweed button-front blazer screams Sofia Richie. Babaton jacket ($228), also from Aritzia
Sparkle and Shine
Swap your dainty gold chain for a little more pizzazz. N°21 beaded bracelet ($130), also from Grethen House
Detailed Denim
Opt for a style with pleats, pockets, and a looser fit. Paige jeans ($249), from Evereve, multiple metro locations, evereve.com