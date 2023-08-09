Good Stuff: Modern Boho

Adding wicker, raffia, and rattan accents to your repertoire feels like a summer rite of passage.

Flower Power

Dress up your pony with some petals. Flower earrings ($48), from Anthropologie, multiple metro locations, anthropologie.com

Posh pet

Your fur baby deserves a chic drinking vessel. Rattan dog bowl ($74), from Brooke and Lou, brookeandlou.com

Cocktail carrier

Your bar’s new BFF. Rope serving tray ($190), from Grace Hill Design, 785 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 952-476-2406

Patio perfect

Recycled plastic rattan withstands the elements. Von Gern Home fringe place mat ($56), from Julia Moss Designs

Check mate

A bucket bag your shoulder’s begging for. Bucket bag ($240), from Bembien, bembien.com

Peep toe

A fresh take on the always-classic ballet flat. “Francis” flat ($495), by Marion Parke, marionparke.com

Mood lighting

This LED lamp is just what your outdoor dinner party needs. Zafferano America mini table lamp ($159) and rattan lampshade ($68), both from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

Casual comfort

Bring the natural vibe into your dining space. Gabby Home dining chair ($999), from Traditions Classic Home Furnishings, 4245 Excelsior Blvd., St. Louis Park, 952-285-2777

Accessorize it

Vase, candleholder, or pen holder—you decide. Cailini Coastal lattice vase ($38), from Bean and Ro, 4528 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-303-3411