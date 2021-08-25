Good Stuff: Like a Pro

Ace your end-of-summer look with a pair of retro tennis-inspired trainers. Going for the grand slam? Cause quite the racket and pair yours with other on-trend sporty separates—a V-neck sweater, polo dress, pleated skirt, or some throwback shades (cue Richie Tenenbaum’s square aviators). Proof you don’t have to hit the court to serve the look!

