Good Stuff: Like a Pro

stack of tennis shoes with tennis balls

From top to bottom: women’s V-10 ($150), by Veja, from Pumpz, Galleria, Edina, 952-926-2252; women’s 237 ($75), by New Balance, from Evereve, multiple metro locations, evereve.com; women’s East Village ($160), by Hoff, from Requisite, 211 Washington Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-7387; men’s The Roger Advantage ($140), by On, from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329; women’s Miami ($140), also by Hoff, also from Requisite; unisex Primegreen Stan Smith ($85), by Adidas, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com; women’s 574 ($80), also by New Balance, also from Evereve