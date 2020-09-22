Good Stuff: Fall Fashion

1 of 10
JW Hulme Turn-lock Satchel
Classic carryall. No-fuss functional totes are always in style. Turn-lock satchel ($495), by J.W. Hulme, 867 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 800-442-8212
Shearling-lined faux leather bucket hat
’90s nod. The bucket hat is sticking around for another season. Go head-on with a shearling-lined faux-leather topper. Hat ($25), by Look By M, from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663
Floral jacquard jacket and trouser
Ultra-femme. Upgrade your basic blazer with a Victorian-inspired jacket. Bonus points for a matching pant. Floral jacquard jacket ($598) and trouser ($448), by Tory Burch, Galleria, toryburch.com
aviator glasses
Grandpa chic. Make a stylish statement on your next Zoom with a throwback metal frame. Aviator glasses ($515), by Götti, from Owl Optical, 4318 Upton Ave. S., Mpls., 612-367-4106
Faux Leather Shirtdress
Big sleeve energy. Pump up the volume with a puff-sleeve. Faux-leather shirtdress ($78), by Topshop, from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale, nordstrom.com
Black patent loafer
Classic comfort. Menswear-inspired brogues add polished sophistication to any ’fit. Patent loafer ($195), by Ara, nordstrom.com
Cashmere Sweater
Collegiate cool. Add some prep to your step with a knit that harks back to the good old days. Cashmere sweater ($328), by Brodie Cashmere, from Stephanie’s, 735 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-690-3802
Pleated Madras plaid silk skirt
Punky plaids. Fall’s fave print is back and brighter than before. Pleated skirt ($598), also by Tory Burch
Gold ring by Janna Conner
Totally tubular. Make room in your jewelry box for thick, rounded baubles. Gold ring ($38), by Janna Conner, from Queen Anna House of Fashion, 109 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-354-7581
Oversize scarf by Look by M
Not all heroes wear capes (but they should). Wrap yourself up in a cozy coat alternative. Oversize scarf ($36), by Look by M, from Statement Boutique