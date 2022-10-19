Good Stuff: Fall Fashion Preview

Editor’s picks for nailing the new season in style.

P448 Sneaker

Hit two trends with one piece that marries shearling and autumn’s most classic hue. P448 sneaker ($315), from Evereve, multiple metro locations, evereve.com

Purse

Runways were filled with handbags in modular shapes and sizes. Purse ($498), from Kate Spade New York, Galleria and Mall of America

Babaton Leather Jacket

Plus, the verdict is in: “Barbiecore” is having a moment—hot pink’s the color to rock. Babaton leather shirt jacket ($148), from Aritzia, Mall of America, 952-854-1275

Anine Bing Blazer

Investing in a transitional topper is always a good idea for fall. Anine Bing blazer ($399), from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-567-6633

Resin Necklace

Make room in your jewelry box for statement pieces that shine with natural stones and elements. Resin necklace ($398), from Tory Burch, Galleria, 952-929-0020

Jeans

Swap your skinnies for a pair of wide-leg, loose-fitting denim. Citizens of Humanity jeans ($238), also from Evereve

Steve Madden Platform Loafer

The lug sole continues dominating the footwear game. Steve Madden platform loafer ($100), from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale

Nia Blouse

Photo by Caitlin Abrams

Sweet ’70s-inspired prints are sticking around for another season. Nia blouse ($80), from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663

