Good Stuff: Fall Fashion Preview

1 of 8
P448 Sneaker
Hit two trends with one piece that marries shearling and autumn’s most classic hue. P448 sneaker ($315), from Evereve, multiple metro locations, evereve.com
2 of 8
Purse
Runways were filled with handbags in modular shapes and sizes. Purse ($498), from Kate Spade New York, Galleria and Mall of America
3 of 8
Babaton Leather Jacket
Plus, the verdict is in: “Barbiecore” is having a moment—hot pink’s the color to rock. Babaton leather shirt jacket ($148), from Aritzia, Mall of America, 952-854-1275
4 of 8
Anine Bing Blazer
Investing in a transitional topper is always a good idea for fall. Anine Bing blazer ($399), from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-567-6633
5 of 8
Resin Necklace
Make room in your jewelry box for statement pieces that shine with natural stones and elements. Resin necklace ($398), from Tory Burch, Galleria, 952-929-0020
6 of 8
Jeans
Swap your skinnies for a pair of wide-leg, loose-fitting denim. Citizens of Humanity jeans ($238), also from Evereve
7 of 8
Steve Madden Platform Loafer
The lug sole continues dominating the footwear game. Steve Madden platform loafer ($100), from Nordstrom, Mall of America and Ridgedale
8 of 8
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Nia Blouse
Sweet ’70s-inspired prints are sticking around for another season. Nia blouse ($80), from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663