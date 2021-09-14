Good Stuff: Fall Fashion Preview

Summer will soon be in the rearview mirror—start your autumn wardrobe journey with finds to freshen your closet.

by

1 of 9

black rubber boots and a white shoe

Serious stomps. From punk-inspired oxfords to rubber Wellingtons, lug soles continue to be the name of the game in footwear. Recycled rubber boot ($285), by Ganni, from Grethen House, Edina and North Loop, 952-926-8725; lug sole loafer ($169), by Marc Fisher, from Nordstrom, Ridgedale and Mall of America

2 of 9

multi colored sweater

Standout shades take center stage this season. Sea of color. Saturated shades—yellows, reds, and oranges—are exploding on the catwalks. Fringe sweater ($350), by Alice and Olivia, from Bumbershute, 3811 W. 50th St., Edina, 952-475-2684

3 of 9

leather skirt

Statement leather. Sleek and sophisticated—this one’s boardroom approved. Wrap midi skirt ($1,298), from Tory Burch, Galleria, 952-929-0020

4 of 9

blue sweater vest

Collegiate cool. We’re fully in(vest)ed in geek-chic knitwear. Vest ($88), by Sunday Best, from Aritzia, Mall of America, 952-854-1275

5 of 9

silk scarf

Tie one on. Adorn your bag or go for the kerchief look. Silk scarf ($10), from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486

6 of 9

long wool vest

Borrowed from the boys. Menswear-inspired tailoring is as crisp as it is cool. Wool tailored vest ($798), also from Tory Burch

7 of 9

gold earrings

Hoop, there it is! Bauble designers are taking a chunkier approach to the classic, dainty jewelry staple. Large hoop earring ($50), by Tess and Tricia, tessandtricia.com

8 of 9

yellow purse

A stitch in time. It may be too warm for your quilted puffer, but the on-trend motif is popping up in unexpected pieces like totes and carryalls. Tote ($325), by Clare V., also from Grethen House

9 of 9

sun glasses

Look to the last century and try a smaller, rectangular frame. ’90s redux. Spice up your specs collection and opt for something skinnier. Sunglasses ($119), by Raie, from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966