Good Stuff: En Pointe

The style gods have spoken: “Balletcore” is taking center stage. Get in position with dancer-inspired delights from local shops.

Hair flair: Zhuzh up your bun a bit with a feminine bow or ribbon accessory. Bow clip ($13 each), from Proper, 2743 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls., 612-345-5486

Mother of pearl: A match made in jewelry heaven. Gold-and-pearl earrings ($42), from Larissa Loden, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, 612-886-9134

Dazzle in: the details Feminine touches like polka dots, sheer, and silk are in the spotlight. Hunter Bell blouse ($435), from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-567-6633

Sleek satin: Your evening bag collection just got an upgrade. Clare V. bag ($365), from Grethen House, 4930 France Ave. S., Edina, 952-926-8725

Sock show: Whether with your flats or chunky loafers, exposed socks are having a moment. Le Bon Shoppe cashmere socks ($24), from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966

Statement skirt: Play it safe in a slip skirt or go bold in a tulle Hutch pleated skirt ($168), from Anthropologie, multiple metro locations, anthropologie.com

Return of a staple: Easily the season’s “it” shoe. Ballet flat ($328), from Tory Burch, Galleria, 952-929-0020

Nailing it: You can’t go wrong with a neutral nail. Olive and June nail polish ($9), from Target, target.com

That’s a wrap: A transitional top to take you into spring. Wilfred tie cardigan ($88), from Aritzia, Mall of America, 952-854-1275

