Good Stuff: Desert Daydreams

Photos by Noted Retailers
Bottoms Up
Up your barware game with fresh hues. Wine glasses ($72, set of four), from Anthropologie, multiple metro locations, anthropologie.com
Eye Candy
Brighter days call for new shades. Le Specs sunglasses ($69), from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966
Patio Party
Throw some shade on your guests. Opalhouse patio umbrella ($109), from Target, target.com
Grandpa Chic
This retro country-club knit gets our vote. Farm Rio shirtdress ($245), also from Serge and Jane
Seat Splurge
A classic worth the investment. Knoll (Saarinen designed) Tulip side chair ($2,265), from Design Within Reach, Galleria, 952-920-0225
Accessorize It
Bandana, neck tie, hair tie, or bag strap—you decide. Cai and Jo scarf ($28), from Les Sól, 1614 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-925-4455
Wearable Art
A bag that makes a statement. Cult Gaia acrylic clutch ($348), from Nordstrom, Ridgedale and Mall of America
Color Me Cobalt
An excuse to brighten up the coffee table. Lily Juliet cactus vase ($250 for large, $150 for small), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682
Photo By Caitlin Abrams
Neck Party
Go for something bright and cheery. Beadzbycarm multicolored necklace ($28) and Kris Nations coral necklace ($88), from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638
Getaway
Curb wanderlust with a cozy couch read. Great Escapes USA: The Hotel Book ($60), from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329