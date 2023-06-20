Good Stuff: Desert Daydreams

Midcentury modern motifs, tropical prints, and seasonal shades serve up serious Palm Springs vibes.

by

Bottoms Up

Bottoms Up

Up your barware game with fresh hues. Wine glasses ($72, set of four), from Anthropologie, multiple metro locations, anthropologie.com

Eye Candy

Eye Candy

Brighter days call for new shades. Le Specs sunglasses ($69), from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966

Patio Party

Patio Party

Throw some shade on your guests. Opalhouse patio umbrella ($109), from Target, target.com

Grandpa Chic

Grandpa Chic

This retro country-club knit gets our vote. Farm Rio shirtdress ($245), also from Serge and Jane

Seat Splurge

Seat Splurge

A classic worth the investment. Knoll (Saarinen designed) Tulip side chair ($2,265), from Design Within Reach, Galleria, 952-920-0225

Accessorize It

Accessorize It

Bandana, neck tie, hair tie, or bag strap—you decide. Cai and Jo scarf ($28), from Les Sól, 1614 W. Lake St., Mpls., 612-925-4455

Wearable Art

Wearable Art

A bag that makes a statement. Cult Gaia acrylic clutch ($348), from Nordstrom, Ridgedale and Mall of America

Color Me Cobalt

Color Me Cobalt

An excuse to brighten up the coffee table. Lily Juliet cactus vase ($250 for large, $150 for small), from Julia Moss Designs, 647 E. Lake St., Wayzata, 612-444-8682

Neck Party

Neck Party

Go for something bright and cheery. Beadzbycarm multicolored necklace ($28) and Kris Nations coral necklace ($88), from Serge and Jane, 4532 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-315-4638

Getaway

Getaway

Curb wanderlust with a cozy couch read. Great Escapes USA: The Hotel Book ($60), from MartinPatrick3, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-746-5329