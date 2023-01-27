Good Stuff: Cozy Cool

Adopting the Danish concept of hygge may be the best way to get through endless winter—but you need supplies. Fluffy slippers, ramen-themed games, and oversized sweaters can help.

by

×

1 of 9

M MIttens

Photos by Caitlin Abrams

M MIttens

A touch of color to help brave the cold. Look By M mittens ($34), also from Statement Boutique

×

2 of 9

Herbivore Bath Salts

Herbivore Bath Salts

Calming salts practically turn your tub into a spa. Herbivore bath salts ($20), from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966

×

3 of 9

MN Fair Isle Blanket

MN Fair Isle Blanket

Add a touch of home wherever you go. Minnesota Fair Isle blanket ($98), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com

×

4 of 9

Roam Slides

Roam Slides

Chic enough to make you feel put-together, even at home. Roam slides ($150), from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-567-6633

×

5 of 9

Cup Noodles Yahtzee

Cup Noodles Yahtzee

Don’t eat the contents. USAopoly Cup Noodles Yahtzee game ($17),from Legacy Toys, multiple metro locations, legacytoys.com

×

6 of 9

Studio Fantastique Cardigan

Studio Fantastique Cardigan

The oversized fit is on-trend—and ultra-comfy. Studio Fantastique cardigan ($329), also from Parc

×

7 of 9

Joggers

Joggers

Made with recycled plastic bottles. Girlfriend Collective joggers ($82), from Mill City Running, 411 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-378-6001, and Saint City Running, 767 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-330-3649

×

8 of 9

M Pom Hat

M Pom Hat

Just warm enough to wear indoors or out. Look By M pom hat ($30), from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663

×

9 of 9

Alone Time Candle

Alone Time Candle

There really is a candle for everything, huh? Cancelled Plans “Alone Time” candle ($32), from Larissa Loden, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, 612-886-9134

Mpls.St.Paul Daily Edit

Sign up for our daily newsletter.