Good Stuff: Cozy Cool

1 of 9
Photos by Caitlin Abrams
M MIttens
A touch of color to help brave the cold. Look By M mittens ($34), also from Statement Boutique
2 of 9
Herbivore Bath Salts
Calming salts practically turn your tub into a spa. Herbivore bath salts ($20), from Parc, 212 N. 2nd St., Mpls., 612-353-4966
3 of 9
MN Fair Isle Blanket
Add a touch of home wherever you go. Minnesota Fair Isle blanket ($98), from Patina, multiple metro locations, patinastores.com
4 of 9
Roam Slides
Chic enough to make you feel put-together, even at home. Roam slides ($150), from Equation, 5045 France Ave. S., Edina, 612-567-6633
5 of 9
Cup Noodles Yahtzee
Don’t eat the contents. USAopoly Cup Noodles Yahtzee game ($17),from Legacy Toys, multiple metro locations, legacytoys.com
6 of 9
Studio Fantastique Cardigan
The oversized fit is on-trend—and ultra-comfy. Studio Fantastique cardigan ($329), also from Parc
7 of 9
Joggers
Made with recycled plastic bottles. Girlfriend Collective joggers ($82), from Mill City Running, 411 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-378-6001, and Saint City Running, 767 Cleveland Ave. S., St. Paul, 651-330-3649
8 of 9
M Pom Hat
Just warm enough to wear indoors or out. Look By M pom hat ($30), from Statement Boutique, 212 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 651-808-7663
9 of 9
Alone Time Candle
There really is a candle for everything, huh? Cancelled Plans “Alone Time” candle ($32), from Larissa Loden, 2032 Marshall Ave., St. Paul, 612-886-9134